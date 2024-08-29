Mendota soccer wins big in opener: Wednesday’s NewsTribune Roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 9, Oregon 0: Isaac Diaz scored three goals Wednesday to lead the Trojans to a season-opening victory in a nonconference match in Oregon.

Luis Cortez had a goal and an assist for Mendota, while David Casas, Cesar Casas, Danny Garcia, Aaden Castle and Hugo Falcon each scored a goal.

Johan Cortez had three saves, and Mateo Goy made three saves in goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine 2, Galva 0: Harper Schrock had eight kills, one block and one ace to help the Mallards to a season-opening, 25-10, 25-18 victory in a nonconference match in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson had seven digs and five kills for Henry, while Lauren Harbison had 13 assists.

BOYS GOLF

At Erie: Landen Plym and Noah Plym each shot 37s to share medalist honors and lead Hall to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Lake Erie Country Club.

The Red Devils carded a 159 to beat Erie-Prophetstown (187) and Kewanee (218). Jake Diaz (42) and Johnni Escatel (43) rounded out the scores for Hall.

At Rochelle: Grady Jones carded a 41 as Mendota finished second in a nonconference triangular at Fairways Golf Course in Rochelle. The host Hubs won with a 164 followed by the Trojans (174) and Amboy (187).

Brody Hartt shot a 43 for Mendota, while Dane Doyle, Jonas Fitzgerald and Tayven Orozco each had 45s.

At Kewanee: Henry-Senachwine’s Jacob Miller shot a 78 to place third in the Stark County Invitational at Midland Golf Club.

The Mallards finished fourth in the team standings with a 352. Carson Rowe placed sixth with an 81 for Henry, while Ben Meachum carded a 94 and Landon Harbison had a 99.

GIRLS GOLF

Geneseo 193, La Salle-Peru 201: L-P’s Allie Thome shot a 41 to earn medalist honors as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Sophia Chiu carded a 44 for the Cavs, while Delani Duggan and Quinn Mertes each had 58s.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Rock Falls: Amboy co-op’s Henry Nichols placed an area-best 18th in the Rocket Run, running the 3-mile course in 18:02.

The Clippers finished sixth among 11 teams with 185 points. Rockford Christian won with 33.

St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic finished 42nd in 19:57.

In the girls race, Amboy’s Natalie Pratt finished 46th in 27:55.

At Morris: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed an area-best 16th in the Morris Early Bird Invitational. Krischel ran the 3-mile course in 17:36.

La Salle-Peru’s Adam Kasperski placed 19th in 17:46.5. The Cavaliers placed sixth among the 12 teams with 171 points. Morris won with 40.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour finished an area-best 37th in 23:40.1, while L-P’s Kiely Domyancich finished 45th in 24:03.7.

L-P finished 10th among the 10 teams with 254 points. Morris won with 55.