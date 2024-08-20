Henry’s Carson Rowe places second at Midland Invite: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Lacon: Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe carded a 74 to place second at the Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge Golf Club.

The Mallards’ Jacob Miller placed eighth with an 80.

Eureka won the team title and Fieldcrest placed second.

At Sheffield: Burea Valley’s Landen Birdsley shot a 36 to lead the Storm to a victory in a triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

Bureau Valley tallied a 153 to beat Galva (205) and Princeville (222).

GIRLS GOLF

Fieldcrest 217, Eureka 226: Jessica Schultz shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Kaufman Park Golf Course in Eureka.

Schultz also won the Woodford County Invite at Metamora Fields on Saturday.

Also scoring for Fieldcrest were Julia Ehrnthaller (54), Gwyn Frei (58) and Madeline Theesfield (62).

Princeville 227, Bureau Valley 267: Michaela Noder recorded a 60 to lead the Storm in a loss at Hidden Lake Golf Club.