GIRLS GOLF

Metamora 177, La Salle-Peru 200: Allie Thome shot a 45 as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match Friday at Metamora Fields Golf Club in Metamora.

Also scoring for L-P were Mary Craven (49), Quinn Mertes (52) and Sophia Chiu (54).

BOYS GOLF

Sycamore 166, La Salle-Peru 172: Riley Cetwinski shot a 41 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Sycamore Golf Club in Sycamore.

Nick Olivero carded a 42, Adan Chiu had a 44 and Michael Milota added a 45 for the Cavs.