The Peru Minor League softball team’s season came to an end Monday with a 4-0 loss to Elmhurst in a state semifinal in Evergreen Park. Peru outhit Elmhurst 8-7. Quinn Holman, Maeve Brandt and Brooke Backes had two hits each for Peru. Backes pitched, allowing four runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings. (Photo provided by )