Mendota Minor League baseball team places 2nd in state

The Mendota Minor League baseball team placed second in the state tournament in Paris, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Mendota defeated Olney 3-2 in seven innings in the semifinals before falling 7-3 to Hinsdale in the championship game.

Against Olney, Liam Christmann grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Harry Coss for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.

Emilio Arteaga went 2 for 3 with a run, while Kohen Piller was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Arteaga earned the win in relief as he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out six batters and walking two.

Brayden Piller started and got a no-decision, giving up two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks in four innings.

In the title game, Hinsdale scored six runs in the top of the third inning to take a 6-1 lead. Mendota scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t get any closer.

Arteaga was 2 for 2 with a double and a run, and Christmann doubled, scored a run and drove in a run.