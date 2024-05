Princeton’s Morgan Foes and Camryn Driscoll both advanced to the IHSA Class 2A state track and field finals after their performances in Friday’s preliminaries.

Foes advanced in both throws.

The senior recorded the fourth-best throw in the shot put at 11.67 meters and the ninth-best mark in the discus at 33.71 meters.

Driscoll, a sophomore, ran a 59.41 seconds to claim the ninth and final spot in the finals.