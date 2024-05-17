L-P’s Elli Sines advances to 100 hurdles finals: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: Four area athletes advanced to the finals at the IHSA Class 2A State Meet after their performances Friday.

La Salle-Peru junior Elli Sines and Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam both qualified for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sines ran the eighth-fastest time in 15.94 seconds while Elam earned the ninth and final spot in the finals with a 16.01.

Elam also advanced to finals in the high jump by clearing 1.53 meters.

Princeton is sending a pair of athletes to the finals.

Senior Morgan Foes advanced in both throws.

Foes recorded the fourth-best throw in the shot put at 11.67 and the ninth-best mark in the discus at 33.71.

Sophomore teammate Camryn Driscoll ran a 59.41 to claim the ninth and final spot in the finals.

L-P freshman Aubrey Duttlinger placed 17th in the long jump at 4.73 and 21st in the triple jump at 10.34 and did not qualify for finals in either event.

Elam also competed in the triple jump but did not advance. She finished 20th at 10.38.