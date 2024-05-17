Kaitlyn Edgcomb to coach St. Bede volleyball

St. Bede has hired Kaitlyn Edgcomb as the school’s next volleyball coach.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I’m so excited that I get to continue my coaching career at St. Bede and be part of the community there,” Edgcomb said.

Edgcomb served as IVCC’s volleyball coach for the 2023 season. The Putnam County graduate played volleyball at IVCC.

“I decided to go for the job at St. Bede because I saw an opportunity to bring in a fresh perspective to the game,” Edgcomb said. “I would say I’m more of the ‘old school’ type of coaching style because that’s what I grew up with. But I also bring a fun and relaxing vibe to the game. I don’t really think the transition will be hard and the girls and I will get along just fine.

“I’m hoping to bring my positive energy into the program and watch the girls progress as the season goes on. I’m there to help them better their game and excel in their positions.”

She coached the Eagles to a 13-9 record and a 6-4 mark in the Arrowhead Conference after taking over a team that went 4-29 the previous season.

“I really think coaching at IVCC will be beneficial to the program at St. Bede,” Edgcomb said. “With having the experience as a player and a coach, I know where the girls need to be if they want to continue on to the college level. I plan on running the girls through college workouts, so they know what to expect at the college level. I also plan on running different rotations so we will be a hard team to read on the court.”

Edgcomb takes over for Abbi Bosnich, who resigned after leading her alma mater for four seasons. Bosnich coached the Bruins to a regional championship in 2021, their first since 2001.

“Our administrative team is excited to bring Kaitlyn onto our coaching staff,” St. Bede athletic director Michael Armato said in a news release. “We expect her to bring much energy to the program and operate in a fashion which promotes what our young ladies may expect should they decide to play beyond high school. Additionally, we expect Coach Edgcomb to continue to challenge all of the students involved in the program to become better players and people each and every day.

“The volleyball program has traditionally experienced strong numbers of young ladies participating each fall. Kaitlyn and her staff will work to continue that trend as well as work to build upon the foundation set forth from previous coaches before them.”

St. Bede went 13-18-1 last season, including 5-4 in its first season back in the Tri-County Conference.

“Some of the goals I have for the upcoming season would be to get the girls into the position where they feel like they are in a competitive yet comfortable environment,” Edgcomb said. “I am a pretty competitive person, so I really want to see the girls succeed this season. I’m really hoping the girls will feed off the energy I bring and put that on the court. I’m looking to grab a regional title this year and I think that’s not a hard goal to reach with all of the girls putting in the work.”