Bureau Valley wins Three Rivers Meet in last run: Friday’s BCR roundup

The Bureau Valley Storm won the Three Rivers Conference Meet championship in their final run before leaving for the Lincoln Trail Conference next year. (Photo provided)

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Taylor Ridge: Bureau Valley beat Kewanee in the 4x400-meter relay – the final event of the night – to claim the title at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

The Storm, who were competing in their last Three Rivers Meet before leaving for the Lincoln Trail Conference next year, finished with 81 points to the Boilermakers’ 80.

Princeton (67) placed sixth, Hall (29) was 11th and Mendota (17) was 13th.

Bureau Valley won on the strength of seven third-place finishes in Andrew Roth in the 110 hurdles (16.83 seconds), Landon Hulsing in the discus (45.39 meters) and high jump (1.83) and Justin Moon in the triple jump (12.18) along with the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

For Princeton, Payne Miller won the shot put (16.73), Ian Morris won the discus (50.28) and Andrew Peacock won the pole vault (3.66).

Hall’s Caleb Bickett finished second in the 200 in 23.34.

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos took third in the 400 in 51.82.

At Morris: La Salle-Peru finished sixth in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

Daniel Gutierrez had the Cavaliers’ best finish as he placed second in the 400 meters in 55.6 seconds.

SOFTBALL

At Taylor Ridge: St. Bede split a pair of games at the Rockridge Invite, losing to IC Catholic 5-2 and beating Riverdale 4-3.

Against IC Catholic, Reagan Stoudt hit a solo home run in the second inning and also took the loss in the circle.

Stoudt and Bella Pinter were each 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI against Riverdale while Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 0: Madison Smith had the only hit for the Storm in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 7, Woodland 0: Alex Ankiewicz threw a no-hitter Friday to lead the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ankiewicz struck out 12 batters, walked none and hit one.

Gus Burr was 1 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (17-14, 8-7 TCC), while Ryan Slingsby went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.

Princeton 5, Rockridge 4: Luke LaPorte hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tigers a walk-off win in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game in Princeton.

Jace Stuckey was 3 for 4 with a double and a run for Princeton (9-12), while Ace Christiansen went 2 for 4 with a run.

Will Lott earned the win in relief as he gave up one earned run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in four innings.

Newman 4, Bureau Valley 3 (10 inn.): Landen Birdsley singled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Storm fell in extra innings in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Bryce Helms pitched eight innings for the Storm (11-15, 4-6 TRC East), giving up three unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Elijah Endress took the loss in relief.

GIRLS SOCCER

Genoa-Kingston 3, Princeton 2 (PK): The No. 6-seeded Tigresses lost to the No. 4 Cogs in penalty kicks in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal in Rock Island

The game was scoreless at the end of regulation and was tied 2-2 after overtime before Princeton was outshot 4-2 in penalty kicks.