L-P girls soccer blanks Ottawa: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 8, Ottawa 0: Danica Scoma and Vicky Tejada scored two goals each as the Cavaliers rolled to an Interstate 8 Conference victory Monday in Ottawa.

Abigail Poole had a goal and an assist, while Gracie Politsch, Nica Hein and Katie Sowers scored a goal each.

Lily Higgins made five saves in net for L-P (8-6-1, 2-5 I8).

Princeton 0, DePue-Hall 0: The Tigresses and Little Giants played to a scoreless draw in DePue.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 5, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 3: Traxton Mattingly went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Drew Carlson drove in two runs for PC (5-11, 4-4 TCC).

Miles Main earned the win on the mound as he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, while Johnathan Stunkel picked up the save by striking out the only batter he faced.

Fieldcrest 7, Lexington 6: Jordan Heider went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Lexington.

Drew Overocker doubled and drove in three runs for Fieldcrest (6-9), while Tyler Serna pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Hall 6, IVC 3: Payton Dye smacked a home run to help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Geno Ferrari was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Hall (11-7), while Jack Jablonski was 2 for 3 with a run.

Izzaq Zrust was the winning pitcher as he gave up three earned runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Newman 5, Mendota 3: Brody Hartt went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Izaiah Nanez was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Mendota (6-5, 3-5 TRC East). He also took the loss on the mound.

Hinckley-Big Rock 12, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): Aaden Browder was 1 for 3 and drove in the only run for the Red Raiders in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

SOFTBALL

Princeton 10, Bureau Valley 3: Keely Lawson and Avah Oertel each homered and drove in four runs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Oertel hit a grand slam in the first inning, while Lawson launched a two-run shot in the sixth and scored three runs in the game.

Oertel also earned the win in the circle for Princeton (11-5, 5-2 TRC East) as she gave up three earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

Lesleigh Maynard was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for BV (11-5, 4-1).

Henry-Senachwine 15, Stark County 0 (4 inn.): Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 4 and crushed a grand slam as the Mallards cruised to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Lauren Harbison went 3 for 3 and scored four runs for Henry, while Abbie Stanbary was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs.

Rylan Davis earned the win in the circle as she gave up one hit, struck out three and walked two in three innings.

IVC 11, Hall 8: The Red Devils scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Kennedy Wozniak doubled, drove in three runs and scored a run for Hall, while Caroline Morris was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Newman 20, Mendota 1 (5 inn.): Maddie Becker was 1 for 2 and drove in the only run for the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Mendota.

Lexington 21, Fieldcrest 2 (3 inn.): TeriLynn Timmerman and Allie Wiesenhofer each had a hit and scored a run as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Lexington.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Manlius: Host Bureau Valley swept the meet.

The BV boys racked up 222 points to top second-place Amboy co-op (105). Mendota (88) placed third and St. Bede (3) was seventh among the seven teams.

Andrew Roth swept the hurdles for the Storm, running a 17.67 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.95 in the 300 hurdles, while Landon Hulsing won the discus (43.31 meters) and the high jump (1.83).

Joel Billhorn led the Clippers as he won the 400 (51.73) and ran with Josh Mckendry, Jack Thomas and Caleb Yonos to win the 4x100-meter relay (45.46).

Mendota’s Anthony Kelson won the 1,600 (4:55.95) and ran with Mason Koch, Hector Gonzalez and Sebastian Carlos to win the 4x400 (3:50.25). Koch won the triple jump (11.58).

St. Bede’s Johnnie Brown placed second in the 200 (25.39).

In the girls meet, the Storm won with 202 points, followed by Amboy (161) and Mendota (70).

Connie Gibson led BV as she won the 100 (13.53), 200 (27.68), 400 (1:04.36) and ran with Taylor Neuhalfen, Kate Salisbury and McKinley Canady to win the 4x100 (52.04).

Maddie Wetzell won the 1,600 (6:00.18) and ran with Emma Musche, Gemma Moore and Bella Birkey to win the 4x800 (11:37.32).

Amboy’s Elly Jones won the 100 hurdles (17.94), the long jump (4.82) and the triple jump (10.2).

For the Trojans, Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.6) and was second in the triple jump (10.12).

St. Bede’s Libby Huffaker won the discus (25.24).

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Chillicothe: Josie Sierens won three events to help Princeton to a triangular victory.

The Tigresses scored 65.33 points to beat IVC (38) and Hall (22.67).

Sierens won the 100-meter hurdles (18.9 seconds), the high jump (1.44 meters) and the pole vault (2.28).

Camryn Driscoll won the 100 (12.86) and 200 (26.76) for Princeton, while Morgan Foes swept the throws with tosses of 11.71 in the shot put and 36.34 in the discus.

For Hall, Elizabeth Wozek won the pole vault (2.28). She ran with Natalia Zamora, Isabella Templeton and Keelie Cooper to win the 4x100 (58.51) and teamed with Zamora, Cooper and Shanaya Grisham to win the 4x200 (2:12.31).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 10-16, Highland 1-6: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader in Freeport.

Maddy Pangrcic was 2 for 4 with a home run in IVCC’s 10-1 win in the opener, while Katie Bates was the winning pitcher.

In the Eagles’ 16-6 win in the second game, Pangrcic was 4 for 5 with a home run, three doubles, four RBIs and two runs, while Hailey Rakers was 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs.

Holly Shriber earned the win for IVCC (19-5, 9-3 Arrowhead).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 5-5, Milwaukee Area Tech 4-20: The Eagles split a doubleheader Sunday in Peru.

Braiden Reilly was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI as IVCC won the opener 5-4. Bo Thomas was the winning pitcher as he gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

In IVCC’s 20-5 loss in the second game, Beau Ewers homered for the Eagles (8-24).

COLLEGE TENNIS

Lake County 8, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost Sunday in Grayslake.