L-P softball shuts out Morris for conference win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

La Salle-Peru 6, Morris 0: Taylor Vescogni threw a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks Monday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Morris.

Grace Pecchio went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for L-P (11-6, 3-0 I8), while Allie Thome went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

St. Bede 12, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 0 (5 inn.): Maci Kelly went 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Reagan Stoudt was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for St. Bede (10-1, 6-0 TCC), while Lily Bosnich went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Ella Hermes threw a one-hitter, striking out 13 batters and walking none.

Princeton 14, Mendota 4 (5 inn): Keely Lawson went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Makayla Hecht was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Princeton (8-4, 4-1, TRC East), while Kelsea Klingenberg was 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a pair of runs.

Reese Revigilo earned the win as she pitched three perfect innings, striking out six batters.

Sydney Tolley doubled and drove in two runs for Mendota (2-5, 1-3).

Bureau Valley 4, Kewanee 1: Emily Wright blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to propel the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

She finished 2 for 3 for BV (8-3), while Lesleigh Maybard was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Madison Smith threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Newman 10, Hall 5: Evey Meyer doubled, scored a run and drove in a run as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Caroline Morris was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hall (2-10, 1-4 TRC East).

Marquette 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Lauren Harbison had two of the Mallards’ four hits in a Tri-County Conference loss in Ottawa.

Dwight 11, Putnam County 0: The Panthers did not record a hit in a Tri-County Conference loss in Granville.

Serena 12, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): Addie Scherer had the Red Raiders’ lone hit in a Little Ten Conference loss in Serena.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1: The Bruins scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ryan Slingsby went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for St. Bede (12-6, 4-1 TCC), while Luke Tunnell, Alan Spencer and Gino Ferrari each drove in a run.

Spencer earned the win on the mound. He allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out nine batters and walking two in six innings.

Putnam County 11, Dwight 9: The Panthers scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Traxton Mattingly went 3 for 4 with a double and scored three runs for PC (4-10, 3-5 TCC), while Daric Wiesbrock was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Drew Carlson earned the win in relief, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Mendota 8, Princeton 7: The Trojans earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Morris 9, La Salle-Peru 0: Brendan Boudreau, Jacob Gross and Brandon Foreman each had a hit as the Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.

Josh Senica took the loss on the mound for L-P (7-10, 0-4 I-8).

Kewanee 6, Bureau Valley 5: Landen Birdsley doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Storm fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Manlius.

Elijah Endress was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for BV (5-7, 0-2 TRC East), while Logan Philhower took the loss on the mound.

Serena 10, Earlville 2: Declan Brennan went 1 for 4 and scored a run as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 1, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Crystal Garcia scored on an assist from Elaina Reddin as the Trojans and Royals played to a draw in Hinckley.

Streator 4, Princeton 1: The Tigresses lost a game in Streator.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Daniella Bumber won three individual events and anchored a relay to victory to help the Henry-Midland girls place second in an eight-team meet.

The host Fighting Irish won with 153 points, the Timberducks scored 113, Fieldcrest (29) was sixth, and Earlville (10) was seventh.

Bumber ran season-best times in the 100-meter dash (12.72 seconds), 200 (26.28) and 400 (58.02), while she ran with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Zoey Holstrom to win the 4x100 (52.18).

H-M’s Daphaney Kessling, Madison Price, Sam Nauman and Amanda Manzanares won the 4x400 in 4:53.56.

Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan placed second in the discus (30.97 meters) and fifth in the shot put (season-best 9.02m).

In the boys meet, Seneca won with 150 points, Henry-Midland (70.5) was third, Fieldcrest (65) was fourth, and Earlville (15) was seventh.

The Timberducks had a pair of wins – Blade Ragains in the 3,200 (13:49.87) and James Braun in the high jump (personal-best 1.67 meters).

Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won the shot put with a season-best toss of 5.7 meters and placed second in the triple jump (11.34), while the Knights had two other winners – Jackson Hakes in the discus (40.78) and Caleb Krischel in the 800 (2:07.21).

Earlville’s Jared Dormer placed second in the 800 in a personal-best 2:10.05.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Forreston: The Amboy co-op placed third among nine teams in the Forreston Invite.

Forreston won with 180.5 points, followed by Lena-Winslow (171) and the Clippers (88.5).

Joel Billhorn led Amboy as he won the 400 in 52.64 seconds and placed second in the long jump at 5.65 meters, while teammate Henry Nichols won the 3,200 in a personal-best 12:05.59.

BOYS TENNIS

Princeton 4, Newman 1: The Tigers won both singles matches and two of three doubles matches to earn the win.

In singles, Tyson Phillips won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 and Chase Sims won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

In doubles, Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 5-8, Black Hawk 4-5: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Saturday in Oglesby.

In IVCC’s 5-4 win in the opener, Taylor Wetsel doubled and drove in two runs, while Maddy Klicker was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Katie Bates earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.

Bates was 3 for 3 with three runs in IVCC’s 8-5 win in the second game, while Holly Shriber earned the win in the circle for the Eagles (17-3, 7-1 Arrowhead).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

IVCC 6-9, Olive-Harvey 13-8: The Eagles split a nonconference doubleheader Sunday in Peru.

Beau Ewers had two runs and two RBIs in IVCC’s 13-6 loss in the opener.

In the Eagles’ 9-8 win in the second game, Ashton Harvey was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI, while Matthew Reksnis was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Connor Price earned the win in relief for IVCC (6-19).

COLLEGE GOLF

At Morris: IVCC beat Joliet 11.5-3.5 on Saturday at The Creek.

At Freeport: IVCC won an invitational in Freeport with a 316. Drake Stoudt led the Eagles with a 77 to place second individually.