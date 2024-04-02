St. Bede baseball falls in extra innings: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Gateway Legacy Christian 5, St. Bede 2 (9 inn.): The Bruins opened their spring break trip Monday with an extra-inning loss in Granite City, Ill.

Nathan Husser doubled to left field to score Gus Burr in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras. The Lions scored three runs in the top of the ninth to pull out the win.

Burr finished 1 for 2 and scored both runs for St. Bede (8-2), while Husser was 2 for 3. Luke Tunnell drove in a run.

Husser took the loss on the mound, as he allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Seth Ferrari started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Alan Spencer gave up one run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in one inning, while Gino Ferrari gave up one run on no hits with one strikeout and two walks in one inning.

The Bruins continue their trip with a game against Dyersburg, Tenn. on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Morris 3, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers dropped an Interstate 8 Conference game in Morris.