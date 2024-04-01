Class of 2024 joining Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame on June 6

Hundreds of people attend the 2023 Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Shaw Media’s Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its newest members – luminaries in local sports history, one and all – on Thursday, June 6, at its 2024 induction ceremony slated to be held at The Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle.

Ten individuals and two accomplished teams will make up the Class of 2024, in addition to recipients of the Distinguished Media Award, the Lanny Slevin Lifetime Achievement Award, the Legacy Individual Award and the Legacy Team Award.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by the main event, the induction ceremony. The Auditorium Ballroom is located at 109 Wright St. in La Salle.

Tickets are available for purchase now at https://www.shawmediaevents.com .

This will be the fifth class of inductees, with food, drinks, honors and memories all on the menu. The Class of 2024 will be revealed one by one beginning later this week in our area’s Shaw Media publications – the NewsTribune, The Times, the Bureau County Republican and the Putnam County Record – as well as on those publications’ and Shaw Media’s Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame social media accounts.

“This year’s Class of 2024 is filled with men, women and teams from across the area who had tremendous athletic accomplishments,” Shaw Media’s Jared Bell said. “It is truly amazing the athletic history of our area, and we cannot wait to induct this year’s class.

“What’s fun and different about this year’s class is, not only do we have inductees from all across the area, but the different sports in which the inductees participated are wide-sweeping.

“We’re excited and proud about the Class of 2024.”

Mendota basketball legend Don Hamel reacts while being interviewed by Rick Sipovic during the 2023 Shaw Media Illinois Valley Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The previous years’ inductees are a virtual who’s-who of Illinois Valley sports history. Last year, attendees traveled from as far as Texas, Colorado and Europe to be part of the celebration.

“The event is such a special evening for anyone who attends,” said Shaw Media’s Jeanette Smith. “By honoring the inductees, we get a glimpse into the history of sports in our area. We hear stories of who these athletes were, what they accomplished and where they are now.

“Not a sports fan? That is OK. It’s so much more than just a sports banquet. It’s about the human-interest side as well.″

Businesses that would like to sponsor the IV Sports Hall of Fame can contact Smith at jmsmith@shawmedia.com or 815-220-6948.

Nominations are open for consideration as future inductees by contacting Bell at jbell@shawmedia.com or 815-220-6953.