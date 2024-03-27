La Salle-Peru senior Josh Senica is the 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 14.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 24-9 record and a regional title. (Scott Anderson)

When La Salle-Peru senior Josh Senica started playing AAU basketball in eighth grade, he realized he wasn’t always going to have the size advantage on the court.

“I joined Mid Pro and got to see really good competition,” said Senica, a 6-foot-5 forward. “It helped me out a lot. I got to see where I was at. I had to work really hard to compete with those guys.

“[I learned] I’m not just going to be bigger than everyone usually, so that’s when the outside game came into play. I’ve been working on that, and finally my shot clicked this year.”

After an offseason spent putting up thousands of shots at the YMCA and in his driveway and working with former L-P coach Scott Olson, Senica was able to be an offensive threat from the perimeter as a senior.

“He could hit the 3, he could drive to the basket and he could score in the paint. With his size, it’s pretty difficult to play defense on him.” — John Senica, L-P coach on Josh Senica

That made Senica an all-around weapon for the Cavaliers who could shoot the 3-pointer, making 55 after hitting only 15 in his first three varsity seasons.

“We knew he was going to be a big part of the offense this year,” said L-P coach John Senica, Josh’s father. “Josh worked on his game. He worked on his 3-point shooting and worked on driving. He worked on his game all summer. He definitely improved his shot from behind the arc.

“He could hit the 3, he could drive to the basket, and he could score in the paint. With his size, it’s pretty difficult to play defense on him.”

With his offensive versatility, Senica averaged 15.8 points per game to go along with 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

Senica eclipsed 1,000 career points early in the season and finished as the No. 2 scorer in L-P history with 1,471 points. He grabbed 365 rebounds this season to set a school record for career boards with 977.

Senica led the Cavs to a 24-9 record, the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament title and their first regional championship since 2016.

He was voted Interstate 8 Conference MVP.

For all he accomplished this season, Senica is the 2023-24 NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I think he had a fantastic year for not being 100% all year,” John Senica said. “He was probably 60-65% due to injuries. He tore his calf in football and had knee and lower back injuries. So for all his accomplishments, I don’t think you could ask for much more out of him. I think he gave everything. He accomplished a lot this year and in his career.”

LaSalle-Peru's Josh Senica drives the baseline against Mendota’s Braiden Freeman during a first-round game in the 60th annual Plano Christmas Tournament at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Josh Senica finished with one of the more decorated careers from a family of basketball players.

His older siblings and cousins played at L-P, and John Senica played at L-P and served as an assistant coach in the boys and girls programs before becoming head coach this year. Josh Senica passed his uncle Chris Senica for the career rebounding record.

“I was probably 3 [when I started playing],” Josh Senica said. “My family has definitely played a lot of basketball. My brother and sisters always played, so I’m sure I just played with them all the time.”

John Senica said all the pickup games with his siblings from a young age helped Josh’s development.

“His ability, I think that came from playing with his older brother and sisters,” John Senica said. “There was always a basketball game going on on our driveway. He always had to do whatever he could to try to compete. He had that competitive nature. I think all that helped him as he came up.

“He got into travel. In sixth and seventh grade, he was playing up on the eighth grade team. You could tell he was going to be something special.”

John Senica was right there with Josh along the way, as he has coached him since fourth grade.

“I thought having my dad as my head coach for senior year was going to be a little awkward, but he treated me the same as every other player, which is as I expected,” Josh Senica said. “It went well throughout the year.

“He’s coached me since fourth grade, so he’s always been with me. He’s definitely helped me a lot through my career.”

Together, the Senicas played a key role in leading L-P to one of its best seasons since the 1990s. It started with the Ottawa tournament championship and ended with a regional title and sectional appearance with 24 wins, which is the program’s highest win total since 1996-97.

“It meant a lot,” Josh Senica said about winning a regional.

John Senica said he’s going to miss coaching Josh next season.

“When I’d wake up in the morning and knew Josh was going to be on the floor, I knew we had a chance to win the game,” John Senica said. “It’s a special thing to have a player like that, and him being my son made it even more special.

“It’s been special all the way through. It’s been pretty hard knowing it was going to be the last year I was going to be able to coach him. It was bittersweet. It’s going to be difficult next year when I walk on that floor knowing I’m not coaching Josh. I’ve been part of it for so many years. It was special to have the opportunities I’ve had all these years.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have that type of relationship that you can do that.”