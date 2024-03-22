St. Bede baseball earns walkoff win: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

St. Bede 10, Midland 9: After giving up six runs in the top of the seventh inning to let a four-run lead slip away, the Bruins rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning pull out a walkoff Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Peru.

Seth Ferrari delivered a two-run single to score Nathan Husser and Ryan Slingsby for the game-winning hit.

Ferrari finished with three RBIs and Allen Spencer was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run.

Gus Burr earned the win in relief for St. Bede (5-1, 2-0 TCC), allowing six earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in three innings.

Henry-Senachwine 7, Dwight 5: Preston Rowe was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI as the Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Lance Kiesewetter doubled and drove in three RBIs for Henry (2-2-1).

Carson Rowe tossed a complete game, allowing five unearned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Seneca 12, Putnam County 2 (5 inn.): Drew Carlson doubled, drove in a run and scored a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

SOFTBALL

Princeton 8, Rock Falls 6: Sophie Rutledge was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Princeton.

Kiyrra Morris was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs for Princeton (3-1), while Ellie Harp was 1 for 2 with two runs.

Avah Oertel earned the win in relief as she allowed one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Seneca 12, Putnam County 4: Maggie Richetta was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Dwight 5, Henry-Senachwine 3 (9 inn.): R Davis went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI as the Mallards came up short in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Kaitlyn Anderson was 2 for 4 with a run for Henry (2-3).

Lauren Harbison took the loss as she allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 batters and walking four in nine innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

DePue-Hall 5, Plano 0: The Little Giants shut out the Reapers in DePue to earn their first victory of the season.