Mendota baseball routs Indian Creek: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota's Izaiah Nanez is the NewsTribune boys soccer player of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

BASEBALL

Mendota 14, Indian Creek 3 (5 inn.): Braiden Freeman struck out the first 10 batters he faced and the Trojans scored nine runs in the fourth inning in a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Freeman earned the win as he allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Izaiah Nanez was 4 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs for Mendota (3-0), while Justin Randolph launched his third homer of the season and finished 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Owen Aughenbaugh tripled and scored three runs and Cale Strouss tripled and scored two runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 6, Streator 3: Crystal Garcia scored four goals to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Linnea Escatel had a goal and an assist for Mendota (2-1), while Elaina Reddin scored a goal, Amaya Morales had two assists and Ariana Sanchez made six saves.

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt went 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and two runs as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.

Bella Pinter was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run for St. Bede (5-0, 2-0), while Lily Bosnich tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle as she allowed one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in three scoreless innings.

Brimfield 13, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): Paxton Stunkel had the Panthers’ lone hit in a nonconference loss in Granville.

Kylee Moore scored the only run for PC (2-3).