St. Bede’s Reagan Stoudt throws perfect game: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 14, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as the Bruins opened Tri-County Conference play with a victory in rural Varna.

Stoudt also doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Bella Pinter was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (4-0), while Ella Hermes was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run.

Bureau Valley 11, Stark County 0 (5 inn.): Madison Smith threw a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and three walks to help the Storm to a nonconference victory in Toulon.

Smith also was 2 for 4 with two runs, while Kadyn Haage was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs.

Dwight 5, Henry-Senachwine 2: Rachel Eckert was 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle for Henry (2-2), allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Seneca 12, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): Kylee Moore drove in a run in the first inning, but the Panthers didn’t score again in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.

Gabby Doyle had the only hit for PC (2-2).

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 8, Hall 1: Nolan Van Duzer launched a three-run home run to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Brady Romagnoli and Jack Jereb each went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for L-P (4-1), while Brendan Boudreau was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Boudreau, Van Duzer and Josh Senica combined for a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Payton Dye hit a solo homer for the Red Devils, while Luke Bryant had Hall’s other hit.

St. Bede 14, Midland 4 (5 inn.): The Bruins scored four runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth to win their Tri-County Conference opener in rural Varna.

Gino Ferrari tripled and drove in four runs, Carson Riva was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, Nathan Husser was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Luke Tunnell went 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher for St. Bede (4-0), giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out 11 and walking none in four innings.

Dwight 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: Teagan Williams doubled and drove in a run as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Carson Rowe was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Henry (1-2-1).

Lance Kiesewetter took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 13 batters and walking two in six innings.

Seneca 11, Putnam County 3: Johnathon Stunkel drove in a run and scored another as the Panthers dropped a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.

Drew Carlson was 1 for 4 with an RBI for PC (1-4).

Brimfield 6, Fieldcrest 4: Tyler Serna was 2 for 3 with two runs as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Wenona.

Drew Overocker was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest (1-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Mendota 2, Rochelle 0: Crystal Garcia scored two goals to help the Trojans to a victory in Mendota.

Linnea Escatel had an assist for Mendota (1-1).

Stillman Valley 1, Princeton 0: The Tigresses were shut out in Princeton.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

IVCC 17-5, Joliet 3-4: The Eagles swept Joliet in a nonconference doubleheader in Oglesby.

In the opener, Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs, Katie Bates was 2 for 3 two runs and two RBIs, and Maddy Klicker was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Bates was the winning pitcher, allowing three earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Ella Sibert hit a walkoff double in the bottom of then seventh inning in the second game.

Pangrcic was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Baters was 2 for 4 with two runs, and Klicker went 2 for 4 with a run.

Holly Shriber earned the win, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber finished top two in a pair of events Monday at the Clinton Last Chance Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Bumber won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.18 and placed second in the 200 in 27.07 seconds.

Amboy’s Elly Jones finished sixth in the triple jump (10.14 meters).