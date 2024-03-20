2023-24 NewsTribune Girls Basketball All Area

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area for the 2023-24 season.

FIRST TEAM

Ali Bosnich (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Ali Bosnich, St. Bede, sr., F: The NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year was second in the area in scoring at 16.4 points per game while also averaging 7.4 rebounds, which ranked sixth. Bosnich surpassed 1,000 career points and led the Bruins to a 29-9 record and a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament. She was voted Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All State second team, Illinois Media Class 1A All State honorable mention and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

McKenna Christiansen

McKenna Christiansen, Hall, sr., G: Christiansen had a well-rounded game for the Red Devils, ranking top 10 in the area in points (12.8 per game), rebounds (6.5 per game), assists (3.1 per game) and steals (3 per game). Christiansen became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division selection.

Ava Hatton

Ava Hatton, Putnam County, sr., G: Hatton was one of the best scorers in program history, finishing third on PC’s all-time scoring list with 1,441 points. She averaged 13.1 points per game, which tied for sixth in the area, while leading the area in assists at 3.6 per game. She also was seventh in the area in steals at 2.7 per game and averaged 6.2 rebounds. Hatton was unanimous All-Tri-County Conference.

Kate Salisbury

Kate Salisbury, Bureau Valley, sr., G: Salisbury was the go-to scorer for the Storm, averaging 13.6 points per game, which ranked fourth in the area, and eclipsing 1,000 career points. Salisbury also tied for ninth in the area in rebounds at 9.5 per game while averaging 2.2 steals and 1.9 assists. She was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Kaitlin White

Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, sr., G: White finished a stellar career with another strong season. She led the area in scoring at 19.1 points per game and finished second in Fieldcrest history in scoring with 1,637 points. White also ranked third in the area in steals (3.4 per game) and seventh in assists (2.4 per game). White was voted Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All State second team, Illinois Media Class 2A All State honorable mention, unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference and HOIC All Defense.

SECOND TEAM

Keighley Davis, Princeton, so., F

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, so., G

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, so., G

Ella Hermes, St. Bede, sr., G

Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, sr., F

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaylee Abens, sr., G, La Salle-Peru; Kaitlyn Anderson, jr, F, Henry-Senachwine; Lily Bosnich, so., G, St. Bede; Addie Duttlinger, sr., G, La Salle-Peru; Ashlyn Ehm, jr., F, St. Bede; Lili McClain, so., G, St. Bede; Madyson Olson, sr., G, Earlville; Ella Sterling, jr., F, Hall; Kate Stoller, sr., G, Bureau Valley; Grace Wasmer, sr., F, Mendota