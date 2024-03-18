NewsTribune girls soccer preview: 5 players to watch in the 2024 season

La Salle-Peru's Danica Scoma tries to get a shot off in front of Sycamore's Olivia Conery during a game last season. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

With the 2024 girls soccer season underway, here are five players to keep an eye on in the NewsTribune area this spring.

Mendota's Crystal Garcia keeps the ball away from Princeton's Xiomara Cortez during the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Crystal Garcia, jr., Mendota

Garcia was one of the area’s top offensive weapons last season, scoring 29 goals, which ranked second in the area. She scored in every game but two. Mendota coach Nick Myers expects the Trojans to have more scoring options this spring, which could open things up for Garcia after she was the focus of opposing defenses last year.

L-P's Litzy Lopez, smiles after scoring a goal. (Scott Anderson)

Litzy Lopez, jr., La Salle-Peru

Lopez was a dynamic player for the Cavaliers her first two years of high school before missing last season with a knee injury. She had 20 goals and 16 assists in her first two seasons and was a two-time NewsTribune All-Area pick. Lopez returned to the field for L-P’s second game this spring against Rock Island and made an immediate impact with a goal and an assist.

DePue's Lizbeth Paz tries to kick the ball away from Indian Creek's Alexa Anderson during their game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Indian Creek Middle School in Waterman. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Lizbeth Paz, sr., F, DePue

Paz was the Little Giants’ best offensive player last season as she scored 16 goals. She’s expected to lead the DePue-Hall attack again this spring.

LaSalle-Peru's Danica Scoma heads the ball between two Sycamore players during their game Monday, April 24, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Danica Scoma, sr., La Salle-Peru

Scoma was the top goal scorer in the area and tied for the Interstate 8 Conference lead with 30 goals, which set a school record for goals in a season. She was the 2023 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Mendota's Kaley Siemer puts a header on the ball in front of Princeton's Claire Grey during the Class 1A Regional semifinal game on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Mendota High School. (Scott Anderson)

Kaley Siemer, jr. D, Mendota

Siemer will be the leader for a talented and experienced Mendota defense this spring. “Kaley Siemer reads the ball and other offenses so well and has top-notch speed to track down any forwards who are able to slip past our backline,” Mendota coach Nick Meyers said.