The Times prep sports schedule for March 17-23, 2024

Seneca’s Casey Clennon slides in under the tag of Ottawa’s Adan Swanson. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 18

Baseball: WFC at Roanoke-Benson, Marquette at Newark, Fieldcrest at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Ottawa, Mendota at Streator (James St.), 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Streator, St. Bede at WFC, Marquette at Newark, Sandwich at Coal City, Fieldcrest at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Seneca (G) in Clinton Last Chance, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Baseball: Ottawa at Serena, Plainfield South at Streator, Roanoke-Benson at WFC, Marquette at Amboy, Putnam Co. at Seneca, Sandwich at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Serena, IVC at Streator, WFC at Lowpoint-Washburn, Marquette at Amboy, Putnam Co. at Seneca, Aurora Central Catholic at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Baseball: Ottawa at St. Bede, Streator at IVC, Sandwich at Seneca, Newark at Aurora Christian (Waubonsee CC), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Pecatonica at HBR/Somonauk/Leland/Newark, 5 p.m.

Softball: Newark at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Baseball: Pontiac at Ottawa, El Paso-Gridley at WFC, Aurora Christian at Marquette, Seneca at Putnam Co., Somonauk at Sandwich, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, Sterling Newman at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Streator, Lowpoint-Washburn at WFC, Seneca at Putnam Co., Somonauk-Leland at Sandwich, Sterling Newman at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Baseball: Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Girls soccer: Mendota at Ottawa, Streator at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: WFC at Streator, Prairie Central at Marquette, Sandwich at Plainfield South, Fieldcrest at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Track and field: Illinois Top Times Meet (Shirk Center, Bloomington)

Saturday, March 23

Baseball: Rock Falls at Sandwich, 10 a.m.; Ottawa at Plainfield East, Marquette at Dee-Mack (DH), Dunlap at Fieldcrest, 11 a.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Softball: Putnam Co. at Fieldcrest, 10 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and field: Illinois Top Times Meet (Shirk Center, Bloomington)