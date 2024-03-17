March 17, 2024
The Times prep sports schedule for March 17-23, 2024

By J.T. Pedelty
Seneca’s Casey Clennon slides in under the tag of Ottawa’s Adan Swanson to score the first run in the 3rd inning Monday at Seneca.

Seneca’s Casey Clennon slides in under the tag of Ottawa’s Adan Swanson. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Editor’s note: Dates and times are subject to change.

Monday, March 18

Baseball: WFC at Roanoke-Benson, Marquette at Newark, Fieldcrest at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Ottawa, Mendota at Streator (James St.), 4:30 p.m.

Softball: La Salle-Peru at Streator, St. Bede at WFC, Marquette at Newark, Sandwich at Coal City, Fieldcrest at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Seneca (G) in Clinton Last Chance, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Baseball: Ottawa at Serena, Plainfield South at Streator, Roanoke-Benson at WFC, Marquette at Amboy, Putnam Co. at Seneca, Sandwich at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Serena, IVC at Streator, WFC at Lowpoint-Washburn, Marquette at Amboy, Putnam Co. at Seneca, Aurora Central Catholic at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Baseball: Ottawa at St. Bede, Streator at IVC, Sandwich at Seneca, Newark at Aurora Christian (Waubonsee CC), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Pecatonica at HBR/Somonauk/Leland/Newark, 5 p.m.

Softball: Newark at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Baseball: Pontiac at Ottawa, El Paso-Gridley at WFC, Aurora Christian at Marquette, Seneca at Putnam Co., Somonauk at Sandwich, Earlville at Alden-Hebron, Sterling Newman at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Streator, Lowpoint-Washburn at WFC, Seneca at Putnam Co., Somonauk-Leland at Sandwich, Sterling Newman at Newark, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22

Baseball: Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Girls soccer: Mendota at Ottawa, Streator at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: WFC at Streator, Prairie Central at Marquette, Sandwich at Plainfield South, Fieldcrest at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Track and field: Illinois Top Times Meet (Shirk Center, Bloomington)

Saturday, March 23

Baseball: Rock Falls at Sandwich, 10 a.m.; Ottawa at Plainfield East, Marquette at Dee-Mack (DH), Dunlap at Fieldcrest, 11 a.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Softball: Putnam Co. at Fieldcrest, 10 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Newark in Jacksonville Play the Field

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Metamora Invitational, 9 a.m.

Track and field: Illinois Top Times Meet (Shirk Center, Bloomington)