St. Bede softball wins in 8 innings: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 3, Tri-Valley 2 (8 inn.): Tess Dugosh doubled to center field to score Reagan Stoudt in the top of the eighth inning to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Downs.

Lily Bosnich belted a two-run homer for St. Bede (2-0).

Stoudt earned the win as she allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings, while Ella Hermes struck out all three batters she faced in the eighth to earn the save.

Henry-Senachwine 5, Lexington 3: Mackenzie Hartwig hit two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Lexington.

Abbie Stanbary had a double and a run for Henry (2-1), while Lauren Harbison threw a complete game, giving up three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Princeville 4, Bureau Valley 3 (8 inn.): Lesleigh Maynard had a hit and an RBI as the Storm fell short in a nonconference game in Princeville.

Emily Wright and Madison Smith had two hits each for BV.

BASEBALL

Mendota 4, Rock Falls 0: Braiden Freeman went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in a game that ended after six innings due to darkness.

Izaiah Nanez doubled and scored a run for Mendota (2-0), while Jace Baird was the winning pitcher as he allowed four hits while striking out three and walking one in five innings.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Lexington 5: Carson Rowe tossed a complete game as the Mallards earned a nonconference victory in Lexington.

Yorkville 7, La Salle-Peru 2: Seth Adams and Brendan Boudreau each scored a run as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Joliet.

Nolan Van Duzer and Jack Jereb each had a double for L-P’s only two hits, while Josh Senica drove in a run for L-P (1-1).

Princeville 3, Bureau Valley 0: Elijah Endress had a double and Drake Taylor had a single for the Storm’s only two hits in a nonconference loss in Princeville.

Blake Foster took the loss on the mound for BV (0-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Rock Island 0: The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory in Rock Island.

Litzy Lopez had a goal and an assist, Danica Scoma and Vicky Tejada each scored a goal and Lily Higgins made five saves.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: Mendota sophomore Sebastian Carlos won the 400-meter dash in 54.1 seconds at the Gary Egler Invitational as the Trojans finished sixth among the eight teams.

Mendota’s Mason Koch placed second in the long jump with a leap of 5.58 meters.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Normal: Macy Gochanour placed 11th in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.58 for Fieldcrest’s best finish at Normal West.