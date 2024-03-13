Putnam County baseball, softball teams win openers: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Putnam County 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 7: The Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning to earn a nonconference victory in their season opener in Gardner.

Miles Main was 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs for PC, while Kade Zimmerlein was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Traxton Mattingly earned the win in relief, giving up one unearned run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk in two innings.

Fieldcrest 16, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 7: Lucas May and Tyler Serna drove in four runs each to help the Knights to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Roanoke.

May was 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored, while Serna was 3 for 4 with a run.

Serna also earned the win on the mound.

ROWVA 5, Bureau Valley 1: Tyler Birkey was 2 for 3 and drove in the Storm’s lone in a nonconference loss in their season opener in Manlius.

Logan Philhower took the loss as he gave up five unearned runs on three hits while striking out 11 and walking four in four innings.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: Kylee Moore was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Panthers to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Gardner.

Gabby Doyle was 1 for 3 with two runs for PC.

Paxton Stunkel was the winning pitcher as she allowed two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and five walks in a complete game.

Henry-Senachwine 7, Princeville 6 (8 inn.): Lauren Harbison went 2 for 4 with two runs scored to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.

Rachel Eckert was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI and also pitched the first seven innings.

Brynna Anderson earned the win in relief for Henry (1-1) with a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout and two walks.

Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Hall 0 (5 inn.): The Red Devils did not manage a base runner in a nonconference loss in their season opener in Streator.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru freshman Aubrey Duttlinger won the long jump and triple jump to help the Cavaliers finish fourth at the 11-team Gary Egler Invitational.

L-P scored 50 points to finish behind Huntley (59), Kaneland (56) and Rosary (54). Mendota (34) was ninth.

Duttlinger leapt 4.74 meters in the long jump and 10.29 meters in the triple.

L-P’s Elli Sines won the 55-meter dash in 7.83 seconds and placed second in the 200 in 28.57 seconds.

Mendota freshman Mariyah Elam won the 55 hurdles (9.68 seconds) and the high jump (1.52 meters), placed second in the triple jump (10.27 meters) and finished third in the 200 (29.13 seconds).

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Byron: The Bureau Valley girls won the five-team Byron Indoor Meet with 113 points, topping the hosts by six points.

For the Storm, Maddie Wetzell won the 1,600 meters in 6:25.25, Leah House won the 3,200 in 15:16.16 and Conie Gibson won the triple jump with a leap of 9.79 meters.

In the boys meet, Brock Shane cleared 3.35 meters to win the pole vault and help Bureau Valley to a fourth-place finish among eight teams.