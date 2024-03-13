NewsTribune baseball preview capsules for the 2024 season

With the 2024 baseball season underway this week, here’s a look at NewsTribune area teams.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Ted Rowe

Last year’s record: 24-7, 9-5 Tri-County

Top returners: Lance Kiesewetter, sr., P/IF; Carson Rowe, so., C/P/IF; Mason Guarnieri, sr., CF/P; Preston Rowe, sr., IF/P/C; Zachary Barnes, sr., IF/P/C; Jacob Miller, so., OF/P/C; Teagan Williams, sr., IF/P

Key newcomers: Austin Keith, fr., OF

Worth noting: The Mallards return seven players who started last season during their run to a second-place finish in Class 1A, including Kiesewetter, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year. Kiesewetter went 11-2 with a 1.92 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings last spring. “We must have him on his game to repeat any kind of success like we saw last year,” said Rowe, who takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant last season. “Lance is a dominant pitcher when he is on his game.” Carson Rowe takes over as the team’s No. 2 pitcher and also moves from shortstop to catcher to fill the void left by NewsTribune All-Area pick Colton Williams. Williams moves from second to shortstop and Keith takes over a corner outfield spot. Guarnieri returns in center field and Miller also is back in the outfield. Barnes returns at third base. Preston Rowe and Kiesewetter will play first base. “We’ll have above average defense,” Ted Rowe said. “Filling the holes in the outfield and catcher will be key to our defensive success.” Offensively, Guarnieri (.333, 24 R) returns to the leadoff spot, while Kiesewetter (.390, 30 RBIs, 22 R) and Carson Rowe (.280, 22 RBIs) will hit in the middle of the order. Senior Nolan Dunshee will see more time this season. He was designated hitter in the opener. “Playing small ball, moving runners and winning close games will be the key to our success,” Ted Rowe said. With so much experience, the Mallards look to make another run. “Our goals are simple - If we focus on doing things right, wins and losses will take care of themselves,” he said. “With that said, we want to make a strong run in the playoffs again this year.”

Putnam County

Coach: Chris Newsome

Last year’s record: 19-14, 10-4 Tri-County

Top returners: Drew Carlson, jr., IF/OF/P; Jonathon Stunkel, so., IF/OF/P; Cole Vipond, sr., OF

Key newcomers: Miles Main, jr., C/P; Jaden Stoddard, jr., IF/P; Ayden Lawless, jr., P/OF; Daric Wiesbrock, jr., OF/P; Cameron Spradling, jr., OF/P; A.J. Furar, jr., IF/P; Traxton Mattingly, so., IF/C/P; Kade Zimmerlein, fr., IF/P.

Worth noting: The Panthers lost the majority of their key contributors from last season, only returning five players who accounted for 14% of the team’s at-bats and just 1 2/3 innings pitched last spring. “For the vast majority, this will be the first opportunity to play varsity baseball and while we have plenty of room for improvement, I like the willingness and eagerness of our players to absorb as much baseball knowledge and coaching that we can give them,” Newsome said. “This mindset should pay off with better baseball being played the further we go into the season.” Newsome said Stunkel, Carlson, Mattingly, Zimmerlein, Spradling, Wiesbrock and Main have looked good offensively in practice. The Panthers hope to play good defense behind an inexperienced pitching staff. “We will need to play solid defensively because of the wildcard that is our pitching staff,” Newsome said. “We have the pieces to play well defensively, but we simply need to gain more experience. I feel like we should see a noticeable improvement on defense after a handful of games because we will have some game film that we can break down with our guys.” While the pitchers are inexperienced, Newsome has seen potential in the group that includes 10 players who could take the mound. “I like what I’ve seen so far from our pitching staff,” Newsome said. “We should be a group that pounds the zone, induces soft contact and lets the defense work behind them.”

Mendota

Coach: Cody Zinke

Last year’s record: 5-14, 2-10 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Izaiah Nanez, sr., P/IF; Braiden Freeman, jr., IF/P; Jace Baird, sr., P/IF; Justin Randolph, sr., P/C/IF; Cale Strouss, sr., OF/P/C; Owen Aughenbaugh, sr., OF/P

Key newcomers: Brody Hartt, so., C/IF/OF; Dane Doyle, so, P/IF

Worth noting: Last season, Zinke felt the Trojans were better than their record showed. “We were better than a five-win team last year. Anyone who was around our program last year will tell you the same thing,” Zinke said. “There were numerous games we were in last year, even winning going into the sixth or seventh inning, that we let slip away. As a head coach, that’s on me. I think in my first year as the varsity head coach, my inexperience bled into the guys on the field. We all had growing pains last season, but we have a lot of returners this year and I really think we have the talent to go out there and play against anybody on our schedule.” This year, Mendota has an experienced pitching staff with three of its top four back, led by Nanez (2.72 ERA), who was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team. Freeman and Baird are also experienced on the mound, while Doyle, Randolph, Strouss, Aughenbaugh and Evan McPheeters will also log innings on the mound. “With those three, I think the top of our rotation will match up with any team we play,” Zinke said. “Not only that, but we have seven or eight guys who I feel confident to pitch in any spot against any team.” Zinke said he expects the offense to take a step forward this season with the Trojans’ top three hitters back in Freeman, Baird and Randolph. He also expects Nanez to be a key contributor at the plate. The Trojans also hope to improve defensively. “Defensively is where we struggled the most last season,” Zinke said. “I think part of the blame for that can be put on me as there were times where I put guys in positions that they may not have been totally comfortable with. We also have to not let one error turn into two or three errors, which is something we did last year. We have to have a next play mentality. If we can do that, we can play much better defense this season.”

Princeton's Tyler Forristall deals a pitch during a game last season. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton

Coach: Wick Warren

Last year’s record: 15-7, 8-4 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Noah LaPorte, jr., OF; Ace Christiansen, jr., C; Jordan Reinhardt, jr., IF/P; Will Lott, jr., P/IF; Luke Smith, jr., IF/P; Nolan Kloepping, jr., IF/C; Tyler Forristall, so., P

Key newcomers: Jace Stuckey, jr., IF; Braden Shaw, fr., OF

Worth noting: The Tigers don’t have any seniors but still have experience, led by three juniors in LaPorte, Christiansen and Reinhardt who have been on the varsity since they were freshmen. Lott, Smith, Kloepping and Forristall also saw varsity action last year. LaPorte led the Tigers last year at the plate with a .400 average, three homers, three doubles and 16 RBIs. Christiansen (.342, 16 RBIs), Lott (.351, 8 RBIs) and Reinhardt (.292, 8 RBIs) were key offensive contributors last season. Princeton has holes to fill in its pitching staff with the graduation of its top two arms. Forristall will be the team’s ace after going 5-0 with a 1.24 ERA last year. Reinhardt, LaPorte, Lott, Stuckey and Shaw also will contribute on the mound. “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be a lot better at the end of the year than we are at the start,” he said. “Our pitching is going to be very young, but we have some good live arms and hopefully we’ll be able to challenge some folks.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Ryan Schisler

Last year’s record: 13-13, 4-11 Three Rivers East

Top returners: Tyler Birkey, sr., IF/OF; Blake Helms, sr., OF; Bryce Helms, jr., OF/P; Elijah Endress, jr., C/P; Logan Philhower, so., IF/P

Key newcomers: Peyton Gerdes, jr., OF; Landen Birdsley, jr., IF/OF; Brock Rediger, jr., IF/P; Landon Smith, jr., IF; Colin Stabler, jr., IF; Landon Kepner, jr., OF; Tyce Barkman, so., C/OF; Blake Foster, fr., IF/P; Drake Taylor, fr., IF

Worth noting: The Storm have a young roster after suffering heavy losses to graduation the last two seasons. Philhower will lead the pitching staff as he went 4-2 with a 2.90 ERA last spring, while Bryce Helms will log innings as well after sporting a 3-1 record last season. Endress is Bureau Valley’s top returning hitter as he had a .306 average last year. “We’ve got a pretty young group this year, so the ability to be on the diamond is probably even more beneficial as we get them up to speed,” Schisler said about being able to get outside for practice this spring. “After graduating nine seniors last year and 10 the year before, there are many holes to fill at the varsity level for us, but we feel really good about the guys we have in the program and the work they are putting in to be ready to compete.”

Earlville

Coach: Dillon Reel

Last year’s record: 0-17, 0-12 Little Ten

Top returners: Ryan Browder, sr.; Trenton Fruit, sr.; Easton Fruit, jr.

Key newcomers: James Henne, jr.; Joe Clifford, jr.; Hayden Spoonmore, fr.; Declan Brennan, fr.; Aaden Browder, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders hope to be more competitive with the addition of Leland as a co-op partner. “Our biggest goal would be to finish above .500,” Reel said. “Coming off an 0-17 season with the addition of Leland, we look to come out and win games no one thinks we should.” Reel expects the pitching staff to be the team’s strength. Easton Fruit led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts last spring. Browder, Henne and Trey Gauer also will contribute on the mound. “Last year we struggled with control on the mound,” Reel said. “Last year we were young on the mound, now we have the experience of varsity innings and our composure has increased as well with how to control the game on the mound.” Reel said offensively the Red Raiders can put the ball in play and make things happen on the bases. Browder, Henne, Gauer and Trenton Fruit are expected to be the team’s top weapons at the plate.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Mark Brown

Last year’s record: 7-15, 5-6 HOIC

Top returners: Jordan Heider, jr., IF/P; Layten Gerdes, so., IF/P; Tyler Serna, so., IF/C/P; Lucas May, so., OF/IF/P; Koltin Kearfott, sr., IF/OF/P; Zach Johnson, jr., IF/P; Eli Gerdes, so., OF; Lucas Anson, so., C/P; Eli Peterson, jr., OF

Worth noting: The Knights were extremely young last season, starting many freshmen and sophomores. “Even with our youth, I thought we were competitive in most games we played and lost several by one or two runs,” Brown said. “We won four of our last five conference games. … This year, we return everyone and are only needing to replace one starter.” Kearfott will continue to be a workhorse on the mound for Fieldcrest, Heider and Gerdes fill the middle infield spots, Serna and Johnson are the corner infielders, Anson will handle catching duties and Gerdes and Peterson return in the outfield. Several players are vying to fill the open left field spot. Heider (.382, 3 3B, 12 R) and Gerdes (.313, 12 R) were the team’s offensive leaders last spring.