St. Bede softball, baseball teams open with wins: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P's Karmen Piano scores the team's first run against Kewanee on Monday, March 11, 2024 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 8, Peoria Notre Dame 0: Bella Pinter went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run Monday to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peoria as the softball season began for team across the state.

Ella Hermes was 2 for 5 with a triple and a pair of runs, while Lily Bosnich smacked a solo home run.

Hermes was the winning pitcher as she threw a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

Kewanee 5, La Salle-Peru 3: Karmen Piano was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in their first game on their new field at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle.

Ava Lambert doubled and drove in a run for L-P.

Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Henry-Senachwine 4: Lauren Harbison was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the Mallards lost a nonconference gam in Henry.

Amboy 15, Mendota 3 (6 inn.): Ava Eddy went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in their season opener in Mendota.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 12, Kewanee 0 (5 inn.): Luke Tunnel was 3 for 4 with a double four RBIs and a run to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Kewanee as the baseball season began for teams in Illinois.

Nathan Husser was 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Gus Burr doubled twice, had two RBIs and scored two runs.

Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher. He allowed one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Mendota 10, Amboy 0 (6 inn.): Justin Randolph belted a pair of home runs, drove in four runs and scored three runs to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Jace Baird was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs for the Trojans.

Izaiah Nanez threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out nine and walking none.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Annawan 6: Jacob Miller hit two doubles and drove in two runs as the Mallards played to a tie in a nonconference game in Henry.

Carson Rowe was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Ashton-Franklin Center 16, Earlville 1 (4 inn): Declan Brennan had the Red Raiders’ lone hit and drove in their only run in a nonconference loss in Ashton.

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Limestone 1: Danica Scoma scored a goal and had two assists as the Cavaliers opened the season with a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Abigail Poole and Katie Sowers each scored a goal for the Cavaliers, while Lily Higgins made five saces.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

At Sterling: Hall competed at the Rock Falls Invite at the Westwood Complex. The Red Devil boys placed fifth and the girls finished sixth.

In the boys’ meet, Hall’s Joseph Perez won the high jump by clearing 1.77 meters, while Caleb Bickett was second in the 60-meter dash (7.4 seconds) and Ryan Bosi was second in the triple jump at 11.06 meters.

The Hall girls got second-place finishes by Natalia Zamora in the 60 hurdles (10.85) and Isabella Templeton in the high jump (1.42m).