Baseball: Goals remain high for Hall despite holes to fill

No matter who is on the roster, the goals remain the same for the Hall baseball team.

“The goals are pretty much standard,” Hall coach Tom Keegan said. “We want to play hard, compete each day, be the best teammates we can be, see what shakes out in May and see how many games we can play in the postseason.”

Last year, the Red Devils made another deep postseason run as they advanced to the Class 2A Geneseo Supersectional after winning their fourth regional title and second sectional championship since 2016.

Hall return key players who contributed to that run in seniors Max Bryant, Payton Dye, Evan Stefaniak and Joel Koch but have several big holes to fill with the graduation of NewsTribune and BCR Baseball Player of the Year Mac Resetich along with all-area picks Kyler Lapp and Ashton Pecher.

“We have that core returning, but obviously lost a lot with some of the guys who graduated who put up some big numbers for us, but more importantly, we lost some guys who were great teammates and great leaders,” Keegan said. “[We’ll replace them by] just getting guys in, letting them play some games, figuring out what we have and going from there.”

Keegan said pitching will be the Red Devils’ strength this season.

Payton Dye threw a team-high 52 1/3 innings last season, going 6-2 with a 3.96 ERA. Max Bryant (29 1/3 IP, 4-0, 4.91 ERA) and Joel Koch (24 1/3 IP, 3-0, 1.48 ERA) also logged innings last spring.

Juniors Izzaq Zrust and Jack Jablonski, sophomore Braden Curran and freshman Luke Bryant also will get time on the mound.

“In the early going, we’re excited about the arms we have,” Keegan said. “We feel we’re pretty deep. We think we have guys who can eat up innings and do it very effectively. It’s just going to be a matter of how we can score runs and if we can play some defense.”

The Red Devils have a lot of production to replace as Resetich, Lapp and Pecher accounted for 118 RBIs and 121 runs.

“Toward the end of last year, Dye was stringing hits together, Koch has the potential to reach the gaps and clear the fence, Max has the ability to get on base and deliver some key hits and Evan was solid for us at times last year,” Keegan said. “After that, it seems like the big numbers have all graduated. It’ll be something where we see what unfolds. We’re all curious to see what happens.”

There’s uncertainty defensively as well.

Sophomore Greyson Bickett takes over at catcher, Zrust or Dye can play first base, Luke Bryant will be at a middle infield spot in various combinations depending on who’s pitching. Koch and Dye will see time at third base and Max Bryant, Curran, Steganiak, Jablonski and Matt and Jason Visocky may all see time in the outfield.

“We have a lot of things to hammer out,” Keegan said.