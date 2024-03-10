Softball: With experienced roster, L-P looks to get over regional hump, end drought

La Salle-Peru's Addie Duttlinger smiles after hitting a home run against Streator during a game last season. Duttlinger returns at catcher to lead the Cavaliers after earning NewsTribune All-Area first team last spring. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru softball team has not won a regional championship since 2013.

But the Cavaliers have been knocking on the door for the past four seasons, losing in four straight regional finals.

Last spring’s regional loss was particularly tough as the Cavs let a four-run lead slip away in the seventh inning in a 7-5 loss to Geneseo.

“All of us that were there still have that bad taste,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “It’s still lingering there for us. We want to get past that but never forget it either. We know what that feels like, so we’ll do our best to avoid that.”

Huebbe said in order to get over the hump, the Cavs need to believe despite the tough losses in recent years.

“We have to play our game. We played our game for 6 1/2 innings last year and it still didn’t turn out our way, but we still have to play our game and let the chips fall. We’re a good team. We may be young, but we’re a good team. I think they need to know that. That’s what we keep telling them is we believe in you guys, just start believing in yourselves.”

L-P lost nine starters from last year’s 29-6 team, including NewsTribune All-Area first-team picks first baseman Ava Lannen, outfielder Taylor Martyn and pitcher Chloe Mitchell, but still return a strong core.

NT All-Area first-teamers Addie Duttlinger at catcher and Ava Lambert at shortstop headline the returning group, which also includes returning starters in Callie Mertes, an NT honorable mention pick, at second base, Karmen Piano and Kelsey Frederick in the outfield and Taylor Vescogni, who logged 60 innings in the circle last year.

LaSalle-Peru's Callie Mertes is able to hold on after making a sliding catch during their game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

“We have experience coming back but we’re extremely young,” Huebbe said. “They’re not afraid to be varsity players. They’ve been there.”

Duttlinger will lead the team as leadoff hitter and catcher. The senior has signed to play at Saint Louis University.

“She has a ton of experience back there,” Huebbe said. “She calls pitches and takes a lot of pressure off me. She’s another coach on the field. She takes control out there. She’s a born leader.”

Duttlinger is expected to once again be the catalyst for a high-scoring offense after hitting .472 with 48 runs, 36 steals, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, three triples and a home run.

After Duttlinger, Huebbe is looking at a lineup of Piano (.377, 24 R 15 RBI, 4 2B), Mertes (.374, 27 R, 19 RBI, 8 2B), Lambert (.426, 24 R, 32 RBI, 11 2B, 8 HR), Frederick (.375, 19 R, 14 RBI), sophomore Anna Riva, junior Allie Thome, Vescogni (.333, 8 R, 5 RBI) and sophomore Lydia Steinbach.

L-P averaged 8.3 runs per game last year.

“We’ve always been a high-scoring team and I think this year we’re actually a better offensive team than we were last year,” Huebbe said.

Defensively, Riva takes over at first base, Mertes remains at second, Lambert is back at shortstop, Thome, Abby Freeman and Carly Garretson could see time at third base, Steinbach and Grace Pecchio will play in left field, Piano moves to center field and Frederick moves to right.

Raleigh Leininger and Izzy Pecchio may see time in the outfield, while Cali Mickley and Reese Poole can play catcher, infield or outfield.

“We were very good on defense last year and we’ll about the same as last year,” Huebbe said. “In the outfield we ran like deer last year but we’re actually faster this year. We’ll cover a lot of ground out there. Up the middle with Mertes and Lambert, they’ve been together for three years now. Lambert has really improved on defense and Mertes too. The two corner spots, I think we’ll be alright there.”

Vescogni takes over as the team’s ace, replacing Mitchell, who was 20-4 with a 2.09 ERA last year. Vescogni was 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA.

Sophomore Bri Ruppert also will log plenty of innings, while Lambert, Mertes, Garretson and Izzy Pecchio also could pitch.

“They’re 1 and 1A,” Huebbe said about Vescogni and Ruppert. “They’re both coming off nagging injuries. Once we get them both going, we’ll have a great one-two punch.”