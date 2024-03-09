NewsTribune sports briefs: L-P’s Josh Senica named Interstate 8 MVP

LaSalle-Peru's Josh Senica (21) drives the baseline against Mendota’s Braiden Freeman (12) during a first round game in the 60th annual Plano Christmas Basketball Tournament at Plano High School on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

La Salle-Peru senior Josh Senica was voted the Interstate 8 Conference MVP.

Senica surpassed 1,000 points during the season and helped the Cavaliers to a 23-9 overall record, a 7-3 mark and second-place finish in the conference and a regional championship.

L-P senior Seth Adams joined Senica on the all-conference first team, while senior Jack Jereb was an honorable mention selection.

Area boys basketball players earn IBCA honors

Fieldcrest senior Brady Ruestman was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State second team.

Ruestman averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, two blocks and 1.4 steals per game to lead the Knights to a 33-2 record, the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season and tournament titles, a regional championship and a sectional final appearance.

Also in 2A, Princeton senior Noah LaPorte was a special mention pick.

Earlville senior Griffin Cook was special mention in 1A.

All three were honorable mention Illinois Media All-State.