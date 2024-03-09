NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Eddie Lorton

Junior Eddie Lorton played a key role in a historic season for the Fieldcrest boys basketball team this winter.

Lorton helped the Knights to a 33-2 record, Heart of Illinois Conference regular season and tournament titles, a regional championship and a sectional final appearance.

During the sectional, he led the team with 14 points and grabbed six rebounds during the semifinal before finishing his season with 13 points in the title game.

“Eddie is such a physically impressive young athlete and he brings so much leadership and emotional energy to our team,” Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn said. “He works so hard and the results speak for themselves. He is a big-time scorer and impressive defender.”

For his performance, Lorton was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Lorton answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Lorton: I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I remember and I got really into it from watching my brothers and their teams throughout the years.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Lorton: The memories and plays you get to make during games.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Lorton: Humbly, it would be my work ethic. I feel I work pretty hard and I know what it takes to get to the next level.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Lorton: My favorite memory was this whole year just playing with such a passionate group of guys that just wanted to win.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever faced who isn’t a teammate?

Lorton: Ty Pence was a straight hooper.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Lorton: Hawaii. I love the beach and the sun.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Lorton: I would have to pick hot dogs.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Lorton: My great-grandma because she was a great person and was a true inspiration to the people around her.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Lorton: Benchwarmers.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance during the sectional?

Lorton: Not good enough to win the game, but there is always room to improve.