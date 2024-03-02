NewsTribune sports briefs: St. Bede’s Ali Bosnich voted IBCA All State, TCC Player of Year

St. Bede's Ali Bosnich looks to get by Altamont defenders Kylie Osteen and Kaylee Lurkins during the Class 1A third-place game. Bosnich was voted Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A Second-Team All State and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

The postseason accolades keep rolling in for St. Bede senior Ali Bosnich after she helped the Bruins to a fourth-place finish in the Class 1A state tournament.

After being voted Illinois Media Class 1A All-State honorable mention before the state tournament, Bosnich was named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A Second-Team All State and was voted Tri-County Conference Player of the Year.

Fieldcrest senior Kaitlin White was voted IBCA Class 2A Second-Team All State.

In the Tri-County Conference, Putnam County senior Ava Hatton was a unanimous selection along with Bosnich.

St. Bede senior Ella Hermes, St. Bede junior Ashlyn Ehm and Putnam County senior Maggie Richetta were named to the second team, while Putnam County senior Gabby Doyle and Henry-Senachwine junior Kaitlyn Anderson were honorable mention picks.

L-P’s Duttlinger, Abens earn all-conference

La Salle-Peru seniors Addie Duttlinger and Kaylee Abens were honored by the Interstate 8 Conference.

Duttlinger was voted to the first team, while Abens was an honorable mention pick.

Sycamore senior Lexi Carlsen was voted league MVP.

Area girls basketball players named All-TRC

Girls basketball players from Hall, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Mendota received All-Three Rivers Conference East Division honors for the 2023-24 season.

Hall senior McKenna Christiansen, Bureau Valley senior Kate Salisbury and Princeton sophomores Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll were unanimous selections, while Newman senior Jess Johns and Kewanee junior Mya Dearing also were unanimous first-team picks.

Hall junior Ella Sterling was the top vote getter on the second team. She was joined by Bureau Valley senior Kate Stoller and Princeton senior Miyah Fox along with Mendota senior Grace Wasmer, Kewanee freshman Damaris Diaz and Newman sophomore Lucy Oetting.

Honorable mention went to junior Kennedy Wozniak and sophomore Charlie Pellegrini of Hall and Princeton junior Paige Jesse along with Kewanee junior Tejhiana Amos and Newman freshman Elaina Allen.

Area boys basketball players earn TCC honors

Henry-Senachwine sophomore Carson Rowe was voted second team All-Tri-County Conference.

Putnam County seniors Owen Saepharn and Orlando Harris along with Henry-Senachwine senior Nolan Dunshee were honorable mention selections.

Seneca junior Paxton Giertz was voted Tri-County MVP.

Earlville’s Olson named All-LTC

Earlville senior Madyson Olson, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer this season, was unanimously selected to the 10-player All-Little Ten Conference Team.

Olson was a repeat unanimous selection.