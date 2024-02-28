Girls basketball: Lily Bosnich, Ella Hermes give St. Bede state experience

St. Bede's Bailey Engels (left) hugs teammate Lily Bosnich after a game this postseason. Engels and Bosnich are heading to state in a second sport after both were members of the Bruins state championship softball team last spring. (Scott Anderson)

Most high school athletes will never compete at the state level.

On Thursday when she takes the floor at Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena in Normal for an IHSA girls basketball state semifinal, St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich will be competing at state in her third sport.

And she’s only a sophomore.

As a freshman, Bosnich played a key role in St. Bede winning the Class 1A state championship in softball – she was 3 for 3 with a triple and a run scored in the title game. She also won three state medals in track and field in the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

“It’s amazing,” Bosnich said about going to state in another sport. “It feels so good.”

St. Bede senior Ella Hermes also is no stranger to the state stage, as she was a standout for the state champion softball team. Hermes was the winning pitcher in the state title game and was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

“It feels so good to go a second time,” Hermes said. “It’s just crazy.”

Quinn McClain, Lili McClain and Bailey Engels also were on the state softball roster.

St. Bede's Ella Hermes smiles while cutting down a piece of the net after defeating Serena in the Class 1A sectional final at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. (Scott Anderson)

Quinn McClain scored a run as a courtesy runner in the semifinal and went 1 for 2 with a stolen base and a run in the title game. Lili McClain scored a run as a courtesy runner in the championship, and Engles also got into the title game as a courtesy runner.

Hermes, who came up big with 19 points in St. Bede’s 70-54 win over Ida Crown in the Harvest Christian Supersectional, said she feels prepared for the state stage after her experience with softball.

“I feel like we’re mentally tougher,” Hermes said. “We’ve been there, so we’re more calm.

“I feel like we’re all leaders in our own way, so calming down the rest of the team is like a domino affect.”

Bosnich also hopes her and Hermes’ experience on the big stage can be a benefit to the Bruins this week at state.

“It can help with everybody else’s nerves because we can help calm them down and everything,” Lily Bosnich said.

St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said the pair’s state experience can help the Bruins.

“I think it does help,” Mickley said. “It helps keep the others calm because they’ve been in this situation before. Softball and basketball are apples and oranges, but the crowds, the hype, the pressure, it really does help because we’ve never been this far before.

“If they’re a calming presence on the floor for the others, it’s good.”

While the Bruins (29-7) have several players with state experience in a different sport, they’re playing a team in Okawville (23-11) that has plenty of experience at state basketball.

The Rockets’ top three scorers on this year’s team – seniors Alayna Kraus, Madisyn Wienstroer and Raelyn Obermeier – all started in the state championship game last year when Okawville beat Christopher 56-35, while sophomore Caroline Tepe played significant minutes off the bench.

Seniors Adysen Hare, Mallory Bening and Maggie Sawicki, junior Jenna Hackstadt and sophomore Carly Schmidt also were on the state roster.