Girls basketball: St. Bede to face Ida Crown in first supersectional in 24 years

St. Bede head girls basketball coach Stephanie Mickley smiles while cutting down the net after defeating Serena in the Class 1A Sectional final game on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. (Scott Anderson)

Last year in her first season as the St. Bede girls basketball coach, Stephanie Mickley guided the Bruins to a 9-21 record.

But she saw the potential for the Bruins to have much more success this year.

“We saw glimpses last year of what their abilities were,” Mickley said. “We got to know them. First year as coach it’s hard for them to get the rhythm. They really bought into the coaches. The coaches are very connected. We communicate well. We have a good relationship with the kids. You have to have that right combination and right drive. We just kept encouraging them and telling them they can do anything they want to do if they work hard enough.”

And now, St. Bede is on the brink of its first state tournament appearance.

The Bruins (28-7), who matched the school record for wins with Monday’s 50-48 victory over Serena in the Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Sectional final, face Ida Crown (20-3) in the Harvest Christian Academy Supersectional at 7 p.m. Monday in Elgin.

It’s St. Bede’s first supersectional appearance since 1999-2000 and its first Elite Eight berth.

“I’m just very proud of them,” Mickley said. “I want to thank the community and the parents at St. Bede for believing in us.”

Both teams are riding winning streaks into the supersectional. The Bruins have won 17 games in a row with their last loss Dec. 28, while the Aces have an 18-game winning streak with their last loss Dec. 7.

“They have three outside shooters who we need to worry about,” Mickley said. “I’m not sure about them size-wise, but they spread the floor well and they kind of run like we do. I know outside shooting is their strength.

St. Bede's Lili McClain runs in for a layup past Serena's Paisley Twait during the Class 1A Sectional final game on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School. (Scott Anderson)

“We’re going to have our hands full really clamping down on our defense, playing clean defense and staying out of trouble and shutting them down.”

Senior Ilana Schwartz averages 25.1 points per game for Ida Crown. She scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Aces’ 61-56 win over Willows Academy in the Collins Academy Sectional final.

Junior Daria Lennon averages 10.5 points for Ida Crown and had 20 points and eight boards in the sectional final.

“We’re going to have to really tighten up our defense, go man-to-man or box-and-one. I’m not sure yet,” Mickley said. “These girls are capable of running different defenses, so we may have to try a few things before we can figure out what’s going to work best.”

Ida Crown plays a 1-2-2 zone defense and runs some man defense.

Ali Bosnich leads the Bruin offense with 16.1 points per game. Bosnich had 24 points in the sectional semifinal, scored 15 in the final and is six points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Ella Hermes contributes nine points per contest and Ashlyn Ehm averages 8.4 per game. Ehm has come on strong in the postseason with a game-high 19 points in the regional final and a game-high 22 points in the sectional final.

Bosnich and Ehm also are key to helping St. Bede control the boards as they average 7.2 and 6.7 rebounds per game, respectively.

“We don’t have a whole lot of time to prepare, but we’re just going to have to look for the holes,” Mickley said. “I tell the kids all the time, sometimes we have to reinvent things off of our offenses to make it work. We’re going to go over those things this weekend.”

Mickley said the Bruins must play fundamentally sound and be prepared to make adjustments Monday.

“Like [Thursday’s game], in the end we had to rely on fundamentals, rebounding, solid defense, being smart with our passes, going to the ball,” Mickley said. “At this stage, I want to keep it simple with them and rely on solid defense, controlling the rebounds and playing our game and not falling into their style of play. [Against Serena], we were kind of rushing too much on the press when we didn’t need to. We had to kind of scale them back a little bit. We’re a running team, so to tell them to slow down is a tall order because they like to run.

“But sometimes we have to make adjustments we’re not used to and we’re going to have to continue to do the same thing Monday. We have to adjust as needed, get them regrouped, explain it in a way they understand so we’re able to change quickly.”