Girls wrestling: Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush hoping to medal at state

Ottawa's Juliana Thrush wrestles Peyton Kuetzlo, of Minooka, for first place in the 235 weight class at the girls wrestling sectional meet on February 10, 2024, at Geneseo High School. (Kyle Russell)

For the second year in a row, Ottawa sophomore Juliana Thrush will compete at the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament.

She hopes her trip to Bloomington last year pays off when she returns to Grossinger Motors Arena this weekend.

“One hundred percent,” Thrush said when asked if last year’s experience will help this year. “The experience will help me understand what it takes. Last year I was kind of scared. This year I hope to go in ready and determined.”

Last winter, Thrush lost her opening match in the 235-pound bracket but bounced back to win her first two wrestleback matches before being eliminated in the quarterfinal wrestleback round, one win shy of a medal.

This year, Thrush takes a 27-3 record and a second straight sectional championship into the state tournament.

She opens against Romeoville freshman Henessis Villagrana (18-11), who finished fourth at the Schaumburg Sectional.

If Thrush wins in the first round, she’ll wrestle the winner between Unity sophomore Phoenix Molina (25-5) and Homewood-Flossmoor senior Jocelyn Williams (18-3).

“I’m hoping I medal,” Thrush said. “Last year I was really close.”

Streator's Lily Gwaltney wrestles L-P's Kiely Domyancich during a meet on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Sandwich senior Ashlyn Strenz, Putnam County-Hall junior Bailey Herr and Seneca sophomore Sammie Greisen also are returning to the state tournament this year, while Princeton sophomore Izzy Gibson and Streator freshman Lily Gwaltney are newcomers to the state stage.

Strenz, who finished fourth in state at 115 last year, earned her return trip to state with a runner-up finish at the Geneseo Sectional.

Strenz (15-4) will face East Peoria sophomore Kennedy McMenimen (17-3) in her state opener. McMenimen placed third at the Richwoods Sectional.

Herr expects a more competitive field as more girls get into the sport.

“There’s more and more girls, girls keep getting stronger and stronger and more girls are learning,” Herr said. “But there’s a chance [my state experience last year] could help.”

Last year, Herr advanced to the quarterfinal wrestleback in the 170 bracket, one win shy of a medal.

This season, Herr will compete at state at 190 after placing fourth at the Geneseo Sectional.

Herr (15-11) will face Zion-Benton senior Ileen Castrejon (21-1) in the first round. Castrejon, who won the title at the Evanston Sectional, placed third at 170 last year.

Greisen (29-8) qualified for state again with a third-place finish at 130 at the Geneseo Sectional. She’ll wrestle Morton junior Karen Canchola (18-1) in the first round at state. Canchola was runner-up at the Richwoods Sectional.

Izzy Gibson of Princeton High School defeats Dru Hyde of Macomb High School in the 140 weight division of girls wrestling sectionals at Geneseo High School on February 10, 2024. Gibson would later place forth in sectionals overall. (Kyle Russell)

Gibson earned her first trip to state with a fourth-place finish at 140 at the Geneseo Sectional. Gibson (19-6) will wrestle Richwoods senior Kaila Williams in the first round. Williams won the title at the Richwoods Sectional.

“I’m expecting to win a couple matches,” Gibson said. “I expect a lot out of myself, but I’m not going to be disappointed by the result. I’m just happy to go to state. I think I’ll do pretty well.”

Gwaltney surprised herself by earning a state berth with a fourth-place finish at 105 at the Geneseo Sectional. She beat La Salle-Peru’s Kiely Domyanchich 4-2 in a semifinal wrestleback to clinch a state berth after Domyancich had beaten her four times during the season.

“It just feels good,” Gwaltney said. “I didn’t really think I’d be able to make it, and then I did.”

Gwaltney (19-7) opens against Glenbard East sophomore Nadiia Shymkiv (18-0), who finished fourth at state last year. She won the title at the Schaumburg Sectional.

“I expect great competition,” Gwaltney said about state.