Princeton wrestlers fall in state semifinals: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

At Champaign: Three Princeton wrestlers lost in their Class 1A semifinal matches Friday at the IHSA state tournament.

Sophomore Augustus Swanson lost by 14-10 decision to Vandalia freshman Max Philpot in a 106-pound semifinal.

At 138, junior Ace Christiansen lost by 8-2 decision to Vandalia sophomore Dillon Hinton.

Junior Cade Odell was edged by 2-1 decision in a 285 semifinal by Althoff junior Jason Dowell.

All three will look to wrestle back into the third-place match Saturday.

Princeton sophomore Casey Etheridge stayed alive in the wrestlebacks Friday as he pinned Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley freshman Cooper Miller in 29 seconds and beat Robinson junior Kahne Hyre by 17-4 major decision. Etheridge is one win away from the medal round.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sterling 65, Princeton 53: The Tigers lost a nonconference game in their regular season finale.