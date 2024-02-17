NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Kaitlin White

Kaitlin White finished her illustrious career at Fieldcrest with a bang.

White averaged 27.7 points per game to help the Knights to three wins the week of Feb. 5. She scored 32 points against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 28 points against Tremont and 23 points in a regional quarterfinal against El Paso-Gridley.

White, who finished her career as Fieldcrest’s second-leading scorer, capped her career with 31 points in a regional semifinal loss.

“Kaitlin’s senior leadership, court awareness and decision making ability aided our team in executing and distributing the ball on the floor very well the last couple weeks,” Fieldcrest coach Nathan Ehrhardt said.

For her performance, White was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

White answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What are you most proud of from your career at Fieldcrest?

White: I am proud of achieving my goal and becoming the second highest scorer at Fieldcrest.

What is your favorite memory from your sports career at Fieldcrest?

White: My favorite memory was making it to state my sophomore year.

Who is the best player you’ve ever faced?

White: (Chicago Noble/Butler guard) Xamiya Walton.

What are you looking forward to about playing college basketball?

White: I’m looking forward to the new environment and competition along with new friendships and experiences.

Besides Fieldcrest’s gym, where was your favorite place to play?

White: ISU’S Redbird Arena is one of the top gyms I’ve played in during my high school career.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off from school?

White: I like to take naps on no school days.

What is your favorite candy?

White: Sour skittles.

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

White: I’m not a big book reader but my favorite would probably be one from Colleen Hoover.

What is the top item on your bucket list?

White: I would want to go scuba diving in Hawaii.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

White: I felt I played very well. I gave it my all and pushed myself to do my best each game from scoring to playing defense and to looking for an open teammate.