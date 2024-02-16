Three Princeton wrestlers reach state semis: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

WRESTLING

At Champaign: Three Princeton wrestlers advanced to the semifinals in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament on Thursday.

Sophomore Augustus Swanson (106 pounds) pinned Oakwood’s Steven Uden in 3:06 in his first match before winning by 8-5 decision over Coal City’s Owen Petersen in the quarterfinals.

Swanson (34-1) will face Vandalia’s Max Philpot (47-2) in the semifinals.

Junior Ace Christiansen (138) won by 8-1 decision over Anna-Joneboro’s Daniel Dover in his first match before edging Dwight’s Dylan Crouch 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Christiansen (37-6) will wrestle Vandalia’s Dillon Hinton (45-3) in the semifinals.

Junior Cade Odell (285) beat Mt. Zion’s Hiser Remington by 7-1 decision in the first round before defeating Peoria Notre Dame’s Michael McLaughlin 3-2 in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Odell (31-2) will face Althoff’s Jason Dowell (30-2) in the semifinals.

Sophomore Casey Etheridge (165) was pinned in 3:49 in his first match by Coal City’s Landin Benson. Etheridge (30-10) will wrestle Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Cooper Miller in wrestlebacks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 50, Tri-Valley 31: The Knights capped an undefeated season in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a senior night win in Minonk.

Fieldcrest improved to 30-1 to set a new program record for wins in a season.

Connor Reichman scored 14 points to lead the Knights, while Koltin Kearfott contributed 10 points.

St. Bede 59, LaMoille 42: Alex Ankiewicz scored 11 points as the Bruins finished the regular season with a nonconference victory in Peru.

Joe Bima and Mason Ross each contributed eight points for St. Bede (11-20).

Brayden Klein had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Lions (7-23), while Tyler Billhorn added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Midland 56, Earlville 53: The Red Raiders suffered just their fourth loss of the season in a nonconference game in Varna.

Griffin Cook had 20 points and three assists for Earlville (26-4), while Easton Fruit, Trenton Fruit and Ryan Browder had nine points each.

Rock Falls 70, Princeton 59: The Tigers dropped a nonconference game Thursday in Princeton.

Peoria Heights 54, Henry-Senachwine 45: The Mallards lost a nonconference game in Peoria Heights.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 79, Aurora JV 75: The Eagles led by 20 points only to see Aurora rally to tie the game at 70 before IVCC pulled out a nonconference win in Oglesby.

Roko Jurasovic scored 23 points for the Eagles, while Wade Sims had 14 points and Trysten Riddle added 11 points.