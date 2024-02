BOYS BASKETBALL

Mendota 59, Putnam County 32: Mendota senior Izaiah Nanez scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of his career on the first possession of the third quarter, to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory Wednesday in Mendota.

Cale Strouss also had a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists for Mendota (13-18).