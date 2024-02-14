Boys wrestling: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson aiming for state title

Princeton's Augustus Swanson battles Vince Hefke of Aurora Central Catholic in Saturday's regional title match at Sandwich. Swanson won by fall. He is a returning state qualifier and ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds. (John Morris)

The Princeton boys wrestling team is taking four wrestlers to this week’s IHSA Class 1A state tournament, the Tigers’ largest contingent since 2002.

Sophomore Augustus Swanson (106 pounds), junior Ace Christiansen (138), sophomore Casey Etheridge (165) and junior Cade Odell (285) will wrestle for the Tigers in Champaign.

Swanson was the champion at the Byron Sectional, while Christiansen and Odell were runners-up and Etheridge was fourth.

“We’d have liked to get a few more of course, but getting four is huge,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “It hasn’t happened since ‘02. It’s great for the program. The little guys in Tiger Town and at Logan (Junior High) wrestling get to see these guys first hand and it gives them something great to look up to.”

The Tigers are not satisfied with just sending a group to Champaign, they are looking to bring home hardware.

“Our goal every year is to get crowned a state champion,” Amy said. “Multiple would be fantastic, but I know it’s not completely realistic for everybody, but state medals are. It’s one of those tournaments where you show up and have a good tournament, there’s a good chance you’re coming away with a state medal as long as you don’t let certain things get to you when you’re down there and you keep competing for six minutes.”

Swanson wrestled at state last season and this year is expected to be in the mix for the 106 title. Princeton’s last individual champion was Brandon Nink at 140 in 2003.

Swanson is 32-1 and is ranked No. 1 in the state by Illinoismatmen.com. Swanson’s only loss of the season came against LeRoy junior Brady Mouser (42-2) in overtime at the Princeton Invitational, but Swanson later beat him 7-1 at the LeRoy tournament.

Swanson opens against Oakwood freshman Steven Uden (31-16).

“He’s always got his foot on the gas and there’s not a lot of guys who can keep up with that pace,” Amy said. “He made some mistakes at the PIT when he lost to Mouser, but later at LeRoy he took it to him pretty good. Eight of the 16 guys he’s already beaten and Mouser was the closest at 7-1. Everybody else he’s at least majored.

“For him it’s keeping the foot on the fast, staying focused, not looking ahead in the bracket. One match at a time. It’s kind of cliche, but that’s basically what it is for him. And not letting things get to you. There’s a lot of noise, a lot of extra space you’re seeing in your peripheral vision, but if you can keep the blinders on and stay focused, he has a really good shot at winning this thing.”

Princeton's Ace Christiansen works toward a pin in Saturday's Byron Sectional. He punched his ticket back to state with a runner-up finish. (Photo provided by John Morris)

Christiansen (35-6) is at state for the second time as he also qualified as a freshman. He opens against Anna-Jonesboro senior Daniel Dover (33-12).

“Ace has a fantastic draw,” Amy said. “He has a kid from Anna-Jonesboro first who is very beatable. Then the Dwight kid (Dylan Crouch, 45-1) he lost to in the overtime at LeRoy in the quarters, which he didn’t wrestle his best match. We’re pretty confident he can get through that one as well.”

Etheridge (30-9), a first-time state qualifier, will face Coal City junior Landin Benson (22-2) in the first round.

“Casey has the Coal City kid who beat him 12-4 at the PIT,” Amy said. “That probably is our toughest draw. But he made a lot of mistakes in that match and as long as we clean those up he should be in the match.”

Odell (29-2), a second-year wrestler and first-time state qualifier, will wrestle Mt. Zion senior Remington Hiser (43-4) in his first match.

“Cade is wrestling really well and has been all year,” Amy said.