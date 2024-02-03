NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Braden Curran

Hall sophomore Braden Curran played a key role in the Red Devils’ 66-63 victory over Princeton in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.

Curran poured in a game-high 28 points and also swiped five steals.

“Braden dominated the Princeton game from start to finish and was one of the main reasons we beat Princeton last week,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “The thing I’m most proud of Braden for was not the 28 points, but the hustle and heart he showed in that game. He had five steals and took a huge charge in that game. Those are the little things that win close games like that.”

For his performance, Curran was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Curran answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Curran: I’ve played basketball since first grade and I got into it because my dad was a good player.

What do you like about playing basketball?

Curran: I love being able to compete with the best. I like being involved with my team and basketball is always fun.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Curran: I have a good work ethic. I’m always determined. I play my hardest and I stay focused on my fundamentals.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Curran: Going to state in baseball in eighth grade is my favorite sports memory.

Do you have any nicknames?

Curran: My main nickname is B.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Curran: I’d like to go to Italy because it has very nice scenery and has a strong history and culture.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Curran: Hot dogs.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?

Curran: The Office and Rocky 4.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Curran: Michael Jordan. He has the best mentality of any athlete and he’s the best to ever play.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Curran: I played hard and stepped up, but I’m just happy I could help the team win.