Fieldcrest improves to 22-1: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 64, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37: Connor Reichman scored 22 points as the Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Jozia Johnson contributed 13 points for Fieldcrest (22-1).

Newman 60, Hall 44: Jack Jablonski, Braden Curran and Max Bryant had eight points each as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Midland 51, St. Bede 40: The Bruins lost a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.

Marquette 65, Henry-Senachwine 41: The Mallards fell in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Kewanee 61, Bureau Valley 47: The Storm dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

West Carroll 42, LaMoille 39: The Lions came up short in a nonconference game in Savanna.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 38, Forreston 34: McKenna Christiansen hit a pair of free throws with 45 seconds left to give the Red Devils a one-point lead in a nonconference victory in Forreston.

Ella Sterling scored on a fast break and Charlie Pellegrini hit a late free throw to help Hall seal the win.

Sterling scored 16 points, Christiansen had 11 points and Pellegrini added seven points.