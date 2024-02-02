Girls basketball: Sycamore makes adjustments, pulls away from La Salle-Peru

La Salle-Peru's Kelsey Frederick eyes the hoop as Sycamore's Monroe McGhee (24) and Megan Brannon (11) defend on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Sellett Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

LA SALLE - The Sycamore girls basketball got off to a strong start Thursday.

Monroe McGhee and Lexie Carlsen drained 3-pointers and the Spartans took an early eight-point lead over La Salle-Peru.

However, the Cavaliers responded, tying the game by the end of the first quarter and taking a lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second.

Then the Spartans made some adjustments on defense, improved their shot selection and pulled away for a 46-29 Interstate 8 Conference win.

“I thought we came out pretty strong and then had a little bit of a lull there toward the end of the first quarter,” Sycamore coach Adam Wickness said. “L-P is not going to go away. Just because we started off strong doesn’t mean they’re just going to fold in the chairs. They play us tough every time we come down here. I thought we rebounded pretty well. We talked at halftime about a couple different adjustments we wanted to make. I thought the girls did a really good job of that in then third quarter and we were able to stretch the lead out pretty quickly.”

The Spartans scored the game’s first eight points before Addie Duttlinger drove for a bucket for L-P’s first points with 3:41 left in the first.

She scored on the Cavs’ next two possessions as well to pull L-P within 8-6. The game was tied at 10 at the end of the first and Duttlinger knocked down a 3 with 5:21 left in the second to give the Cavs a 13-11 lead.

“I was really happy in the first quarter they made a couple 3s to start and then we fought back,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “At least we didn’t pout and give up. That was the biggest thing was showing some resilience.”

However, the Spartans quickly took the lead back on a 3 by Grace Amptmann and led the rest of the way.

Sycamore closed the first half on a 14-1 run to take a 25-14 halftime lead.

Carlsen scored eight points during the run, including a 3 with 20.2 seconds left in the half.

“We just had to make sure we were talking on defense and make sure we were getting the right shots,” Carlsen said. “I think our shot selection in the beginning of the game was a little iffy and it picked up toward the end of the game.

Sycamore's Sophia Klacik grabs a rebound over L-P's Kelsey Frederick on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at Sellett Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

“We wanted to get to the rim a little bit more and anything beyond the arc should have been inside-out or wide open in transition or something like that.”

The Spartans made several defensive adjustments at halftime. Sycamore held L-P to just one free throw in the final 5:21 of the first half and held the Cavs scoreless for the first 3:14 of the third quarter.

“We wanted to stop playing so tight to our girls off the ball,” Wickness said. “We wanted to be in the gap a little bit more to help on dribble drives. I told them I didn’t want to see any more straight line drives to the basket. We were not very decisive with our actions and our calls in the first half. I thought we did a much better job of that in the third quarter.”

Sycamore led 38-22 at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 22 points in the fourth.

McGhee scored a game-high 16 points for the Spartans, while Carlsen finished with 11 - all in the first half.

Sycamore improved to 19-9 overall and 8-1 in the conference to set up an I-8 title game against Kaneland (20-8, 8-1) in the regular season finale Feb. 7 in Sycamore. The Spartans, who play Burlington Central and Geneva before Kaneland, beat the Knights 46-45 on Jan. 10.

“We have two more before that but Kaneland is always a big game,” Carlsen said. “There’s always a lot of excitement surrounding that game, especially being at home. We hope to have a good turnout.”

Duttlinger led the Cavs (12-14, 2-7) with 12 points, while Elli Sines contributed 10 points.