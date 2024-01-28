L-P’s Kiely Domyancich wins regional title: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

Girls wrestling

At Erie: La Salle-Peru sophomore Kiely Domyancich won the 105-pound bracket at the IHSA Erie-Prophetstown Regional on Saturday.

Domyancich won by pin in 44 seconds in the semifinals before winning the title match by pin in 1:12.

Domyancich was one of eight area wrestlers to advance to the Geneseo Sectional on Feb. 9-10.

Teammate Sarah Lowery placed fifth at 110.

Putnam County-Hall had a pair of runners-up in Bailey Herr (190) and Ella Irwin (235).

Princeton is sending four wrestlers to the second as Izzy Gibson (140) placed second, Abigail Harris (115) and Heather Heider (170) each finished fifth and Jayden Klingenberg (125) took sixth.

Girls basketball

Fieldcrest 50, Lexington 45: Macy Gochanour scored 20 points to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Kaitlin White contributed 15 points for Fieldcrest (19-7).

Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 39, Stark County 22: The Mallards earned a nonconference win in Toulon.

Sherrard 41, Princeton 28: The Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Sherrard.

Rosary 38, Hall 31: The Red Devils fell in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Boys basketball

Fieldcrest 59, Prairie Central 51: Jozia Johnson scored 21 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory in Fairbury.

Connor Reichman and Brady Ruestman contributed 11 points each for Fieldcrest (20-1).

Lowpoint-Washburn 72, Putnam County 57: The Panthers lost in the Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation final in Granville.

Bureau Valley 62, Warren 52: The Storm won at the Eric Ottens Shootout in Fulton.

Newark 58, LaMoille 30: Brayden Klein had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists as the No. 10-seeded Lions lost to the No. 7 Norsemen in Little Ten Conference Tournament first-round game. Newark advances to play No. 2 Earlville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls bowling

At Rockford: La Salle-Peru racked up 5,720 pins to place second in the Belvidere Invite.

Olivia Weber led the Cavaliers with a 1,345 six-game series, including a 251 high game, while Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 1,092 series.

At Dixon: Mendota placed 12th among 20 teams at the Dixon Invitational.

The Trojans finished with 4,507 pins.

Hall-Putnam County placed 14th with a 4,182.

Boys wrestling

At Melrose Park: St. Bede finished third in the Chicago Prairie Football League Team Dual Classic.

The Bruins beat Dwight, Ridgewood and Walther Christian and lost to Seneca and Marquette.

Men’s basketball

Wilbur Wright 75, IVCC 73: Wade Sims scored 35 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Chicago.

Roko Jurasovic had 14 points for IVCC, while Qu’amar Hobbs added 12 points.