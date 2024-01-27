NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Princeton’s Augustus Swanson

Princeton sophomore Augustus Swanson nearly beat top-ranked Brady Mouser of LeRoy in the 106-pound finals in the Princeton invitational, losing in overtime.

Swanson avenged that loss last week in the title match of the LeRoy tournament as he beat Mouser by a 7-1 decision.

“Augustus wrestled a great match,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “He stuck to the game plan and pushed the pace of the match and scored when the openings presented. With the way he’s been training and wrestling, we are really looking forward to then upcoming state series.”

For his performance, Swanson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Swanson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start wrestling and how did you get into it?

Swanson: I started in first grade. I went out for it because my friend Casey Etheridge and I decided to try it.

What do you enjoy about wrestling?

Swanson: I enjoy the sport because it’s a sport where only you can determine the outcome and can’t blame anyone else.

What makes you a good wrestler?

Swanson: A lot of hard work year-round with greco and freestyle wrestling and different camps over the summer, but more importantly, pushing to do my best in season and doing the little things right.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Swanson: Whenever I achieve a new goal that is hard to reach.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Swanson: If I could go anywhere, I would probably go to Italy because they have some really good food.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Swanson: I could probably win an eating contest for eating chocolate chip cookies.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Swanson: I never get tired of watching Back to the Future.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Swanson: I would get advice from Spencer Lee because he is a very knowledgeable wrestler and has been through a lot with different injuries and stuff.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Swanson: My favorite subject in school is English because I learn quite a bit and Mr. Yepsen is a good teacher.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Swanson: I think that I still have work to do, but overall I think I had a pretty good match and listened to my coaches.