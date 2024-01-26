Fieldcrest girls basketball earns HOIC win: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 43: Kaitlin White scored a game-high 25 points to become No. 2 on Fieldcrest’s career scoring list – boys or girls – as the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.

White now has 1,476 points to surpass Nathan Ropp, who scored 1,464 points. Haley Ruestman is the school’s career scoring leader with 1,765 points.

Macy Gochanour contributed 12 points for Fieldcrest (18-7).

St. Bede 53, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 26: Ali Bosnich scored 17 points as the Bruins earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru.

Ella Hermes had 14 points for St. Bede, while Lili McClain contributed nine points.

Hall 52, Newman 32: Ella Sterling scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Charlie Pellegrini had 10 points for Hall, while McKenna Christiansen added eight points.

Putnam County 37, Dwight 27: Ava Hatton scored 10 points to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Dwight.

Maggie Richetta had nine points for Putnam County (18-8), while Gabby Doyle added eight points.

Princeton 46, Mendota 19: Camryn Driscoll had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigresses won a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Keighley Davis scored 13 points for Princeton (16-6, 6-1 TRC East), while Makayla Hecht added 10 points.

Ella Martin had six points and three rebounds for the Trojans.

Somonauk-Leland 36, Earlville 22: Madyson Olson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Nevaeh Sansone added six points and five rebounds for Earlville.

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 79, Byron co-op 65: Chris Lowery and Caleb Strand each won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Byron.

Chris Lowery won the 100-yard freestyle (52.54 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.39), while Strand won the 200 freestyle (2:05.78) and the 500 freestyle (6:01.08).

The pair teamed with Vince Wargo and Tyler Ditchfield to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.74), Chris Lowery swaom with Jonathan Neu, Brian Lowery and Ditchfield to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.04) and Strand swam with Neu, Brian Lowery and Wargo to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.54).

Other winners for L-P were Neu in the 100 backstroke (1:04.6), Brian Lowery in the 200 individual medley (2:21.23) and Ditchfield in the 50 freestyle (25.81).

WRESTLING

At Rochelle: Princeton split a triangular, beating Kewanee 48-36 and losing to the host Hubs 44-32.

Ace Christiansen, Michael Kurth, Preston Arkels, Augustus Swanson and Cade Odell each won twice for the Tigers.

Christiansen won by 15-0 technical fall against Rochelle and recorded a pin in 1:10 against Kewanee, Kurth won 15-13 in overtime against Rochelle and by pin in 1:40 against Kewanee, Arkels recorded pins in 3:30 and 51 seconds, Swanson won by pin in 2:25 and 55 seconds and Odell had pins in 1:43 and 1:29.

Also for the Tigers, Ian Morris won by pin in 55 seconds against Rochelle, while Jaydon Cooke, Kaydin Gibson and Casey Etheridge all had pins against the Boilermakers.