L-P girls bowling remains undefeated: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,357, Rochelle 2,606: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 705 series, including a 253 high game, as the Cavaliers earned an Interstate 8 Conference match on the road.

Olivia Weber bowled a 574 series for L-P (14-0), while Camryn Perra added a 547 series.

Rock Island 2,793, St. Bede 2,782: Aubree Acuncius bowled a 614 series, including a 252 high game, as the Bruins fell just short at Backyard Bowl in Rock Island.

Maddy Fabish rolled a 565 series for St. Bede, while Breanna Martinez added a 454 series.

BOYS BOWLING

At Peru: La Salle-Peru racked up 6,202 pins to place fourth among five teams in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.

L-P’s Aaron Siebert finished with 18 conference points to earn one of six spots on the all-conference team, while L-P’s Aiden McCray and Emerson Vasquez were honorable mention.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille 62, Hiawatha 54: Josh Martin had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals as the Lions earned a Little Ten Conference win in LaMoille.

Tyler Billhorn had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for LaMoille, while Brayden Klein and Connor Deering added nine points each.

WRESTLING

Streator 60, Mendota 24: The Trojans dropped a dual in Mendota.