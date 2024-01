MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 87, Carl Sandburg 82: Wade Sims scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.

Qu’mar Hobbs had 24 points for IVCC (8-10, 3-0 Arrowhead), while Roko Jurasovic and Scooby Watson added 12 points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hall 66, Mendota 62: The Red Devils scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit entering the final eight minutes to earn a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Spring Valley.