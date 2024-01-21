NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s Ella Sterling

Junior Ella Sterling transferred from Seneca to Hall this year and has made an impact for the Red Devils.

Last week, she scored 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to help Hall beat Bureau Valley. She had 14 points against Rochelle and scored 16 points in a win over Mendota.

For the week, she averaged 17.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, one assist and one block per game.

“Ella really had a great week for us,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “She had two double-doubles and missed a third by one rebound. I think she’s getting much more comfortable in our offense and in turn the other girls are learning her game as well and they’re all really in sync offensively right now. She’s also been really good defensively covering the paint, which has allowed our wings more freedom getting out on shooters.

“Ella scored 31 points our last game over Christmas and has continued to be more and more aggressive and her teammates are getting her the ball in good spots. I’m looking forward to seeing her continue this kind of play down the stretch.”

For her performance, Sterling was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Sterling answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Sterling: I started in grade school through the YMCA in Morris.

What do you like about playing basketball:

Sterling: I like playing with my teammates and working together as a team while working to make myself better at the same time.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Sterling: I think what makes me a good basketball player is my knowledge of the game and knowing what’s going on during the games. Also, being a bigger person on the court and being able to get physical in the paint but also being able to dribble and see up the court.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Sterling: Playing in the Chicago Nike College Exposure tournaments over the past couple years.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Sterling: If I could go anywhere, I would want to go travel to Italy because of the food, the culture, the history and my mom’s family is from there. I also already know it is going to be better than Illinois.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Sterling: Chocolate chip cookies. I love them.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Sterling: Grey’s Anatomy.

If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

Sterling: My parents because they have always supported me and what I have done.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Sterling: Forensics.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Sterling: I thought my performance last week was pretty good, but my goal is always to be better than that. I am always trying to improve every week.