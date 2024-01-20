Fieldcrest advances to HOIC title game: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 62, Tri-Valley 45: Brady Ruestman scored 18 points Friday as the No. 2-seeded Knights defeated the No. 3 Vikings in a McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament semifinal at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Eddie Lorton had 13 points, Connor Reichman scored 12 points and Jozia Johnson added 11 points.

Fieldcrest will face No. 1 El Paso-Gridley in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Mendota 62, Kewanee 57: Aden Tillman scored 21 points to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Izaiah Nanez had 11 points for Mendota, while Cale Strouss and Braiden Freeman contributed 10 points each.

Earlville 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 36: Griffin Cook had 23 points, eight assists and seven steals to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Trenton Fruit scored 13 points and had five steals for Earlville (19-1), while Ryan Browder had 12 points and Easton Fruit added nine points.

Henry-Senachwine 45, Woodland 39: The Mallards picked up a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaneland 49, La Salle-Peru 38: Addie Duttlinger scored 17 points as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.

Kaylee Abens contributed seven points for L-P.

Earlville 41, Hiawatha 38: Natalie Hall had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists to help the Red Raiders to a victory in the Little Ten Conference Tournament consolation final in Shabbona.

Nevaeh Sansone had 11 points and four assists for Earlville, while Madyson Olson added four points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.