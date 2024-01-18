L-P girls basketball earns first conference win: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 49, Morris 36: Addie Duttlinger scored 14 points as the Cavaliers earned their first Interstate 8 Conference victory of the season Wednesday in La Salle.

Kaylee Abens, Jasmine Garman and Bailey Pode contributed seven points each for L-P (9-11, 1-5 I8).

Fieldcrest 39, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35: Macy Gochanour scored 18 points to help the No. 7-seeded Knights to a victory over the No. 6 Falcons in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in Gibson City.

Kaitlin White contributed 14 points for Fieldcrest (16-7), which will face No. 8 El Paso-Gridley in the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in El Paso.

Seneca 57, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 30: Kaitlyn Anderson scored 12 points as the No. 8-seeded Mallards lost to the No. 5 Fighting Irish in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 65, Alden-Hebron 33: Griffin Cook had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Ryan Browder had 17 points, four steals and three assists for Earlville (18-1), while Oliver Munoz added nine points.

Indian Creek 68, LaMoille 42: Tyler Billhorn had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Shabbona.

Brayden Klein contributed 14 points and four rebounds for LaMoille.

Kewanee 48, Putnam County 21: The Panthers lost a nonconference game in Kewanee.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Princeton: Hall-Putnam County won the Three Rivers Conference Tournament at Pin Splitter Lanes that consisted of three regular games and 10 baker games.

The Red Devils racked up 2,498 pins to beat Mendota (2,476), Erie-Prophetstown (2,466) and Kewanee (2,388).

Kewanee’s Kristina Armstrong won the individual title with a 490, Hall-PC’s Payton Miller finished third with a 464 and Mendota’s Lauren Holland was fourth with a 460.

La Salle-Peru 3,104, Ottawa 2,624: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 616 series to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Olivia Weber bowled a 585 series for L-P (13-0).

WRESTLING

Rock Falls 48, La Salle-Peru 27: Kiely Domyancich, Austin Herron, Walter Haage, Caeden Small and Jackson Klobucher earned wins as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match in Rock Falls.