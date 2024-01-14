NewsTribune boys basketball notebook: Experience paying off for Fieldcrest

Fieldcrest's Brady Ruestman dunks the ball during a game against Woodland this season. The Knights are off to a 14-1 start. (Scott Anderson)

Experience is paying off for the Fieldcrest boys basketball team this season.

With a veteran group, Fieldcrest is 14-1. The Knights won the Colmone Classic at Hall then bounced back from a loss to Rock Falls in the first round of the State Farm Holiday Classic to win the consolation championship.

The Knights are the No. 2 seed for the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Fieldcrest opens tournament play Tuesday.

“We are an older, experienced team led by a core group of juniors and seniors who have been playing varsity since they were freshmen and sophomores,” said Fieldcrest coach Jeremy Hahn, who is in his second season. Brady Ruestman is having an All-State caliber season at the halfway point. Guards Nathan Cook, Jozia Johnson, Jordan Heider and Ed Lorton impact games on both ends of the floor. Jozia and Ed are high level scorers and defenders with quickness and length. Jordan and Nathan are great floor generals who keep us moving offensively and are elite on the defensive end.”

Hahn said the Knights benefit from depth as well.

“We have a great second unit,” Hahn said. “Connor Reichman is an elite shooter and scorer who has improved tremendously on the defensive end. Koltin Kearfott and Dallas Cook bring toughness, offensive versatility and experience. Jackson Hakes is stout in the paint on defense and rebounds well. We have some very talented young players to round out our bench who have provided a spark at times early in this season.”

Earlville’s best start

Earlville won its first 13 games and sits at 16-1.

The Red Raiders won the Route 17 Classic to start the season and didn’t lose until the semifinals of the Marquette Christmas Tournament in which Earlville bounced back to place third.

“We are off to the best start that I can remember,” Earlville coach Gerald Fruit said. “I have done a little research and I am not sure when Earlville has been off to such a good start.”

The Red Raiders are led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Griffin Cook and Ryan Browder.

Both are top five in the area in scoring as Cook is tied for third at 16.2 points per game and Browder is fifth at 15.3 points per contest.

Both can also set up their teammates with Cook leading the area at 5.5 assists per game, while Browder ranks sixth at 3.2 per game.

Junior Adam Waite provides an inside presence for Earlville. He’s averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Earlville's Ryan Browder shoots in the Marquette Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Double-double club

Three area players are averaging a double-double this winter.

La Salle-Peru senior Josh Senica, who surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season, is second in the area in scoring at 18.9 points per game while also grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the area.

Also in the double-double club are LaMoille junior Tyler Billhorn and Bureau Valley junior Landon Hulsing.

Billhorn leads the area in rebounds at 12.5 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest, while Hulsing is averaging 13.1 points and 10.3 boards.

The hot hand

La Salle-Peru junior Jack Jereb has shown the ability to get hot from behind the 3-point line this season.

Against Marquette in the Colmone Classic, Jereb sank eight 3s to tie for second in L-P history for 3s made in a game with Drake Weber (2019-20) and Brett Zawacki (2006-07). Noah Lamboley owns the program record for 3s made in a game with nine during the 2012-14 season.

Jereb made six 3s in a win over Ottawa on Jan. 5.

Helping the community

Henry-Senachwine and Bureau Valley volunteered in their communities during the holiday season.

The Mallards helped organize food into boxes at the American Legion to be delivered for the Red Stocking Fund.

The Storm, meanwhile, helped spread holiday cheer by singing Christmas Carols at area senior homes.

Relying on youth

LaMoille has young players filling key roles this season.

The Lions’ only senior, Ian Sundberg only played half a game this season. He joined the team late after helping the Amboy co-op football team win the Illinois 8-Man state championship then suffered an injury in the second quarter of his first game.

“A lot of freshmen have seen significant varsity minutes and are learning on the fly,” LaMoille coach Chance Blumhorst said. “Jhett Cowser, Braden Fischer and Wyatt File have played a lot of time against kids 2-3 years older than them and helped us out a lot.”

Despite the inexperienced roster, the Lions sit at 5-12 and are halfway to their goal of 10 wins.

SHOOTING FROM DEEP

Before the season, Hall coach Mike Filippini said 3-point shooting was the Red Devils’ strength with several players who could hit shots from behind the arc.

That’s played out through 16 games as nearly half of the Red Devils’ field goal attempts are 3-pointers.

Hall has taken 361 3s among its 762 attempted field goals, which is 47.4% of the team’s shots. The Red Devils have knocked down 109 3s with Payton Dye leading the way with 43 made 3s.