NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Earlville’s Griffin Cook

Griffin Cook has helped the Earlville boys basketball team to one of the best starts in school history with a 16-1 record, including a pair of wins last week.

Cook had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win over Hinckley-Big Rock and had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over Polo.

“Griffin is a hard worker day in and day out,” Earlville coach Gerald Fruit said. “His biggest challenge last week was he was asked to guard 6-foot-5 Martin Ledbetter from Hinckley-Big Rock. H-BR’s offense revolves around Ledbetter and he was held to 11 points with the effort of Griffin and with help from the rest of the team. At the same time, he led the team with 17 points himself. He also had 13 points the very next day to beat Polo.”

For his performance, Cook was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Cook answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

Cook: In third grade. In fifth grade, I started to play travel and never stopped playing from there.

What do you enjoy about playing basketball?

Cook: I enjoy competing. I am very competitive and don’t like to lose.

What makes you a good basketball player?

Cook: I think my ability to get to the rim, play good defense and get my teammates open shots makes me a good basketball player.

What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Cook: All-conference and All-Area are goals for myself. Winning the (Little Ten Tournament) golden ball and a regional are goals that I have for our team.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Cook: This year winning my first basketball tourney at the Rt. 17 Thanksgiving tournament.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Cook: Probably somewhere warm year-round.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Cook: Nobody is eating more oranges than me.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Cook: Michael Jordan. He didn’t lose.

What are your plans after high school?

Cook: Play basketball and figure out what I want to do the rest of my life.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Cook: Solid.